Major truck driver shortage being addressed

Dynes Transport chief executive Matt Horan says the trucking industry needs to be marketed better to young people who are considering their career options. His company recently celebrated 50 years in business and showcased their fleet at the Gore Truck Show on June 5.

A key to solving Southland and New Zealand's major truck driver shortage is to get more women and younger people behind the wheel and get businesses taking on trainees, industry players say.

An Innovation Southland Local Insights report for May, prepared by the Southland Murihiku Regional Skills Leadership Group, says the transport industry is experiencing major driver shortages.

Road Transport Forum chief executive Nick Leggett confirmed this, citing a significant shortage of truck drivers in Southland and nationwide.

However, steps were being taken to address the issue, he said.

A nationwide traineeship called Road to Success, which was supported by the Government and launched in April, was geared towards transport companies taking on people and giving them on-the-job training.

“After a year in the traineeship they will have some experience and qualifications and be able to drive a class five vehicle,” Leggett said.

“It’s about the industry building a sustainable programme that over time alleviates the driver shortage.”

Other industries trained and developed employees on the job, he noted.

“And that’s what the [transport] industry has to do. It’s a bit of a cultural change that’s required, but we are confident the industry will be able to do that.”

Leggett said the average age of a truck driver in New Zealand was 54 and more than 20 per cent of drivers were aged over 60.

“So we have to bring the average age down over time.”

The other big issue was that only 4 per cent of truck drivers were women, with 80 per cent of trucking firms never having employed a female driver.

“What we are saying is open your door to being the sort of workplace where women want to come and work ... if we can bring more women into the industry it will be an effective way to reduce the shortage.”

The Southland Local Insights Report says the industry wants drivers to be recognised on the Immigration skills shortage list, with Leggett confirming they wanted the opportunity to bring skilled migrant labour into the country.

“But we also recognise we have to do more to train Kiwis, and that’s why we have started the Road to Success traineeship.”

He believed there were several reasons why the industry has struggled to attract drivers, ranging from the expense to get licences, to the perception all drivers worked 70-hour weeks, to the fact the job was seen as male dominated and for older people.

“These are things we have to change.”

The average wage for a truck driver had increased to about $24 an hour, Leggett said.

Open Country Dairy national transport manager Brett Hamilton, who is responsible for the company’s 200 milk tanker drivers, including those in Southland, said there was a shortage of drivers in his industry and many were nearing retirement age.

More drivers were leaving the industry than were coming in, he said.

About 20 per cent of Open Country Dairy’s milk tanker drivers were female and the industry had to ask itself why just four per cent of the nation’s truck drivers were women, he added.

Of the shortage nationwide, he said more youngsters and women needed to be attracted to the industry and immigration rules needed to be relaxed.

He believed the industry was missing out on employing youngsters because it took under 20s longer to get their truck driving licences so they moved onto other jobs rather than waiting.

It was an issue that needed addressing because many youngsters were capable of operating modern-day trucks with the right training, he said.

Some trucking companies had vehicles parked up because they could not employ drivers so the driver shortage was major, Hamilton said.

Dynes Transport chief executive Matt Horan said it had its own cadetship scheme which involved exposing youngsters to their work environment and helping them get their heavy truck licences and become “world class drivers”.

The trucking industry needed to be marketed better to young people, he said.

A Ministry of Transport spokesperson said there were a number of initiatives to grow the number of trained drivers within the road freight industry but there was an ongoing shortage of trained drivers.