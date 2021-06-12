Charities under police investigation fail in legal bid to have informants gagged

Allegations Ministry of Education money has been spent on cars, jewellery and travel are being looked into.

Informants who raised allegations of financial mismanagement at charities linked to Auckland schools should not be silenced, a court has ruled.

Three charities have taken two informants to court over providing information to Government authorities and Stuff.

Stuff has chosen not to identify the informants.

The allegations are now the subject of a police investigation after the informants went to the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) and Ministry of Education.

Documents they provided included a 32-page signed statutory declaration, in which they alleged Ministry of Education funding intended for two state-integrated Muslim schools in Māngere was spent on personal travel, cars, jewellery, residential building work and was wired overseas.

READ MORE:

* Government looking into allegations of financial mismanagement in charities linked to Auckland schools

* Internal Affairs probe of charities linked to Auckland schools turns into police investigation

* Internal Affairs probes complaints about Muslim Association of Canterbury



Stuff revealed the allegations in October last year.

The charities are the Islamic Educational and Dawah Trust, which is connected to Al-Madinah School, and the Zayed Bin Sultan Al-Nahayan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, which is connected to Zayed College for Girls.

A third charity, Al-Waqf for Dawah and Taaleem New Zealand Trust, is not connected to the schools but is linked to the allegations.

Troels Sommerville/Stuff One of the trusts is linked to Al-Madinah School in Māngere.

The trusts, which were all listed as plaintiffs in the case, requested the court issue an injunction – which would have included a requirement for the informants to tell them who they’d provided information to.

The plaintiffs also wanted the informants to retract all correspondence with third parties, return all information to the plaintiffs and permanently delete any electronic copies.

Judge Gary Harrison refused to grant any of these orders following a hearing at Manukau District Court on May 21.

This extinguished his decision to grant an interim injunction on November 24, 2020, where the defendants were not present.

Neither of the defendants appeared at this hearing, and Harrison said if they had, the interim order may have never been granted.

In discharging the interim injunction, he said informants cannot be stopped from reporting possible criminal activity to the authorities.

He refused to grant the order for information to be returned and deleted, saying as it had been handed to the authorities “quite apart from the legality of that action, it would not now be feasible”.