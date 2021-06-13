Woman died after taking MDMA at rave at Auckland's Bastion Point

Karen Ellett’s father Graham said she had “so much potential” when she died in 2018.

The death of a woman at a rave at Auckland's Bastion Point was due to MDMA, a coroner has ruled.

Karen Ellett, 43, died on April 15, 2018, at a party in the gun emplacement bunkers at Bastion Point.

Before her death, Ellett had performed in a Pop-Up Globe production having recently graduated from an acting course.

Her father Graham Ellett said it was a “disaster” she died “when she had so much potential”.

“She had everything going for her, and it was such a pity that her life was lost in this way,” he said.

His daughter’s death was unexpected and a complete shock, he said.

When she died, she had MDMA in her blood at a level of 2 milligrams per litre.

According to the toxicology report provided to the coroner, anything over 1mg could potentially be fatal, but 2mg/l fell “within the range associated with both recreational use and overdose fatalities”.

Wendy Allison, chief executive of drug testing service Know Your Stuff, said given the timing of Ellett's death, it was possible she took a high-dose pill, which started to circulate in New Zealand in 2018.

On the night of the party, Ellett joined about 100 other people partying at Bastion Point from about 9pm, with the party due to last well into the next day.

One witness who was at the party said she saw Ellett shortly after arriving around 11.30pm.

Her impression was that Ellett was “high on something”. She described her seeming “happy, but very out of it”.

Later in the party, around 4am, she saw Ellett again. She still appeared high and was unsteady on her feet.

Around 5am, she and her partner found their friends who were with Ellett to say goodbye. By this point, Ellett was “stumbling around”.

She said suddenly Ellett dropped to the floor unconscious.

She checked for a pulse, which she found in her neck, but said the pulse went away shortly after.

Her boyfriend helped with resuscitation while she called 111.

He said he thought Ellett was responsive at first, as her eyes were flickering and her colour was improving.

When emergency staff arrived they continued CPR, but Ellett could not be revived. She was pronounced dead at 6.15am.

Coroner Katharine Greig said there was no evidence Ellett’s death was “anything other than accidental”.

She said she was satisfied Ellett took the drugs for recreational purposes.

“Tragically however, they resulted in her death.”

Greig noted MDMA can cause “confusion, agitation, anxiety and psychosis”.

“It may also cause increased heart rate, increased blood pressure, hyperthermia and shortness of breath.

“Importantly it may also cause seizures, abnormal heart rhythms, coma and death.”

MDMA fatalities are rare, with just a handful of deaths related to the drug recorded in New Zealand.

Allison said if you are planning to take drugs, Know Your Stuff's advice was to get them tested if possible and check reports of high-dose or adulterated samples.

Make sure you understand dosages and side effects, and “be especially careful with pressed pills”, Allison said. In recent years, some have been found to have triple doses.

Take a “start low, go slow” approach, she said, taking a fraction of the dose and waiting at least an hour to gauge effects before considering having any more.

“If you or your friends experience confusion, ongoing nausea, excessive sweating or sudden rise in body temperature, slurred speech, loss of motor control, or unconsciousness, seek medical help immediately.”