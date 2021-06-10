Police name victims of Ashburton quadruple fatal crash

Four people died when a truck and a van collided at the intersection of Cochranes and Wakanui roads near Ashburton shortly before 10am on Friday.

Police have named the four people who died in a crash between a truck and van near Ashburton.

A group of country music fans were being driven to the Gold Guitar music festival in Gore last Friday when their driver went through a controlled intersection.

The van was struck by a truck and shunted into a power pole.

Four people in the van died, including Christchurch driver Avinash Avinesh Chand, 33, and passenger Jonathan Campbell, 54.

On Thursday, police also named Sheryll​ Cairns, 66 and Donald Wallace, 61, both of Christchurch.

READ MORE:

* Music festival goers honour the four people killed in tragic crash near Ashburton

* Horror crash on way to Gold Guitar country music festival claims four lives



The crash happened at the rural intersection of Cochranes and Wakanui roads, near Ashburton, shortly before 10am. The driver of the truck was injured, though not badly, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police believed the van was driven through the controlled junction, which had stop signs on both sides, in a “moment of carelessness”.

The driver of the truck is employed by Rural Transport Ltd. General manager Mark Wareing said on Thursday the driver was “still physically sore and mentally scarred”, but hoped to return to work soon.

“It has taken the Rural Transport Ltd team some time to come to grips with last Friday’s road accident where four people tragically died,” he said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The driver of the truck is employed by Rural Transport Ltd.

“It was an awful day on Mid-Canterbury roads and for us it was in the category of worst-case scenario.”

The company’s sympathies went out to the grieving families, he said.

“The prompt and professional way that emergency services and EA Network carried out their duties was hugely appreciated and a special thanks to a local woman for her bravery and kindness to the injured parties.”

Wareing confirmed the truck driver was wearing a seatbelt.

“If there is one key message that I would like to convey to all truck drivers around New Zealand is that accidents can occur in a fraction of a second so never become a complacent driver and always wear your seat belts.”

An IDEA Services spokesman confirmed the agency was supporting two other people who survived the crash. Both have intellectual disabilities. One is a man who lives in IDEA’s residential services in Wellington, and the other is a woman who had previously been in its services.

Campbell, known as Jono, also had an intellectual disability and had been supported by IDEA Services for many years.

IDEA Services Counties area manager Angie Kumar earlier said Campbell was “well-liked among his friends and our staff”.

supplied Avinash Avinesh Chand, 31, died in the quadruple fatal crash near Ashburton last Friday.

“He always enjoyed holidays locally and abroad, and he was incredibly excited to go on this trip down south – we are very sad to lose our friend.”

Chand was the co-owner of tour company Identity Tours Ltd, and worked with disabled people.

He was farewelled on Thursday at a funeral at St Mark's Presbyterian Church in Christchurch.

Visal Chand previously said he “burst into tears” when he found out his brother had died.

His brother was a “sweet person” who moved to New Zealand from Fiji more than 10 years ago and was well known in Christchurch's Fijian community.

“His passion was he always wanted to meet those people with special needs. His passion was to make them happy in their lives.”

Identity Tours Ltd is temporarily closed. Chand's partner, Douglas Mack, who ran the company with him, earlier said his thoughts were with the families involved.

“What happened ... has been a tragic shock for everyone.”