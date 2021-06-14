Patients endure 'rather traumatic' journeys as roadworks prevent surgical unit visits

Mobile Health chief executive Mark Eager said the long trip over the hill could be "traumatic" for some patients.

Golden Bay patients are enduring uncomfortable journeys over the Takaka Hill as months of roadworks prevent a mobile surgery from reaching them.

Each year, the Mobile Health Mobile Surgical Unit visits 24 rural communities around the country.

Manned by a surgeon, anaesthetist and four local nursing staff from each location they visit, the transportable operating theatre provides routine surgeries for patients in rural communities.

Mobile Health chief executive Mark Eager said unit has travelled over the Tākaka Hill four times a year since 2006, treating about 500 patients over 54 visits.

However, since Cyclone Gita caused slips and washouts on the Takaka Hill road in February 2018, the large vehicle hasn’t been able to serve the remote community.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Even under the best conditions, the 20m long Mobile Surgical Unit requires a pilot to help it navigate the Tākaka Hill.

Even under normal circumstances, reaching Golden Bay was a tricky journey requring a pilot vehicle, Eager said.

“We’re 20 metres long; a truck and trailer unit with a rear-axle steering unit to help get around the hairpin bends.”

With roadworks reducing the winding road to a single lane, the huge vehicle could not make it over the hill.

Getting it wrong would be a logistical nightmare, Eager said.

“We would literally have to back all the way down.”

Roadworks didn’t mean patients were missing out: they simply had to travel further, to Nelson Hospital or to meet the unit when it visited Motueka every three months, he said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The winding road to Golden Bay has been reduced to one lane as contractors work on the road.

However, travelling further meant uncomfortable journeys for many, especially for anyone requiring a colonoscopy.

Those patients had to take a strong laxative on the morning of the procedure to empty their bowels, he said.

“The journey the day of the procedure would be a rather traumatic trip over the hill, waiting for 20 minutes for the lights to change.”

“[Colonoscopies] were one of the reasons we started going there, people were saying the issue is a big deal.”

The Golden Bay nursing staff who assisted the mobile unit when it visited were also affected, Eager said.

Local staff were an important part of the unit’s community engagement, and nurses caring for their regular patients meant continuity of care, he said.

But the unit also provided valuable training for nursing staff.

“It’s also a training exercise; upskilling, doing the things they wouldn’t normally do.

“None of [these staff] have been on the bus for years, which means we’ll have to retrain everyone.”

Early this month, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency system manager Andrew James said there were now extra resources on the road to push for completion by December.

“It's fair to say that we've been disappointed with the progress on the site,” James told a Tasman regional transport committee meeting.

At the meeting, Tasman councillors agreed to “strongly urge” Waka Kotahi to provide better communication about the road’s progress, and establish a timeline and end date for the project, recommending it be completed within 100 days.