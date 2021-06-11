Code of Conduct complaint laid against Wellington City councillor

Wellington City Council Laurie Foon has received a code of conduct complaint for cutting the ribbon on an unauthorised pop-up cycleway in Island Bay. (File photo)

A member of the public has laid a code of conduct complaint against Wellington City councillor Laurie Foon after she cut the ribbon on an unauthorised pop-up cycleway in Island Bay.

Volunteer group Urban Repair Crew installed a bike lane made of plant boxes and temporary posts on Adelaide Rd between Island Bay and Berhampore on May 25.

It was removed by city council contractors, before being temporarily reinstated by the cycling advocates the next day.

Urban Repair Crew voluntarily removed the planter boxes and posts after a few hours.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The pop-up cycleway was installed by Volunteer group Urban Repair Crew in May.

The complaint was emailed to councillors Fleur Fitzsimons and Sean Rush on May 25, demanding Foon’s “illegal activity” be investigated through the council’s code of conduct process.

Fitzsimons said she did not think that was necessary and suggested the complainant contact Foon directly.

The complainant then told Fitzsimons they were concerned their complaint was not being taken seriously.

Stuff knows the identity of the complainant but has chosen to withhold it due to the person’s privacy concerns.

Mayor Andy Foster said on Friday this counted as an official code of conduct complaint and would land with him to determine whether it is investigated.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Foon says the pop-up cycleway showed how easily protected cycleways could be constructed.

On Friday, Foon said she was often approached by people wanting safe and protected cycleways.

“We need to open up our streets to share the space with all road users as soon as possible,” she said.

“This demonstration was showing how this could easily be done.”

City councillors recently agreed to spend $226 million on upgrading and building cycleways over the next 10 years, as part of the council’s 10-year plan.

Foon is a first-term councillor elected in October 2019. She held the council’s waste minimisation portfolio until councillor portfolios were scrapped from June 1, following recommendations from an independent review into the council’s governance.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said the complaint was made by the Island Bay Residents' Association. (Amended June 11, 2021, 1.03pm)