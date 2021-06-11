Man in Cook Islands fined for lying about Covid-19 history on travel declaration

The man flew to Rarotonga from Auckland on May 21 and tested positive for the virus on June 5.

A man who returned a positive test for Covid-19 in the Cook Islands has been fined $500 for making a false declaration on a travel document when he departed from Auckland.

The man, who has name suppression, appeared at Avarua High Court in Rarotonga on Friday after he didn’t declare that he was deemed a historical case of Covid-19 while in managed isolation in New Zealand.

He arrived in Auckland from Egypt on May 5 and tested positive for the virus in managed isolation.

Upon his release from quarantine, he flew to the Cooks to holiday with his family, but tested positive on June 5.

According to Cook Islands health officials, the man, a resident of Cook Islands, had requested a test from Te Marae Ora on arrival, a requirement because of the country he worked in.

It was only when he tested positive that alarm bells went off and his Covid-19 history came to light.

His family members all tested negative for the virus.

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown, in an interview with the Cook Islands News, said the incident was a wake-up call to strengthen their borders.

Cook Islands is one of only a few countries in the world that has remained Covid-free.

“One additional step that will now take place is that those people will now be questioned by health professionals whether their declaration is true and honest,” Brown said.