Police seize guns, meth, ammunition, make further arrest related to Operation Spyglass

Guns and drugs seized from a Manukau locker in a raid related to Operation Spyglass

Police have seized guns, ammunition, and methamphetamine, making another arrest linked to the major organised crime bust Operation Spyglass.

Police executed a warrant at a Manukau storage locker on Thursday night where they seized six revolvers, a glock pistol, an Uzi submachine gun and ammunition.

The firearms were found along with approximately half a kilogram of methamphetamine and yet to be identified tablets, National Organised Crime Group Director Detective Superintendent Greg Williams said in a statement.

The items were located with a Head Hunters motorcycle gang patch and gang clothing.

STUFF Police national organised crime group director detective superintendent Greg Williams briefs media after 35 people were arrested across the North Island.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with unlawfully possessing firearms as part of Operation Seltos.

He appeared in Manukau District Court on Friday.

Further charges in relation to the seized property are likely, Williams said.

Inquiries are continuing in relation to Operation Seltos, Van and Equinox, as police track down further evidence linked to these organised crime investigations.

Police have also executed search warrants at the headquarters of the Waikato Comancheros gang, where four motorcycles were restrained.

Operation Seltos is centred on a group of Head Hunters members primarily based in Auckland, a previous police statement said.

NZ POLICE/Waikato Times Operation Trojan Shield saw drugs and money seized in which 35 people were arrested and 900 charges laid

The group is alleged to have been dealing large amounts of methamphetamine.

It comes under Operation Spyglass – the New Zealand arm of the major international crime crackdown Operation Trojan Shield.

New Zealand police worked with the FBI on Operation Trojan Shield, which saw alleged offenders unknowingly communicate through an FBI-created messaging service “AN0M”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff National Organised Crime Group Director Detective Superintendent Greg Williams speaks at a press conference about an operation targeted at organised crime, that resulted in 36 arrests and $5 million in assets seized.

In New Zealand, 36 people have been arrested and charged with a wide range of serious drug, firearms and money laundering offences.

They have appeared in Auckland and Hamilton courts this week.

More than $5 million dollars in assets and cash has been seized as part of New Zealand’s operation, updated from the initial $3.7 million calculated.

Police will continue to target organised criminal groups and those who are in possession of unlawful firearms, Williams said.