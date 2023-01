Police have confirmed one person has died following the crash.

Police were notified of the single-vehicle crash at Waipapa Road, Wharepapa South, just after 6.15pm on Friday.

A second person was transported to hospital in a serious condition. The road remained closed on Friday night and diversions were in place. The road reopened Saturday morning.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is under way.