Person dead following serious crash in south Auckland

The crash took place at the intersection of Weymouth Road and Clendon Place in Manurewa.

A person who was injured in a crash involving a car and a pedestrian in Manurewa, south Auckland, on Saturday, has died.

Initial reports after 4pm from police said the person had sustained injuries, but police confirmed the death after 8pm.

Reports of the crash was received by police at 4pm, at the intersection of Weymouth Rd and Clendon Place.

The crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian – it was not clear which person died.

Roads which were closed off at the crash site and cordons put in place have now been re-opened and cleared.

Police said investigations into the cause of the crash was underway.