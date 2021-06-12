Person injured following serious crash in south Auckland

The crash took place at the intersection of Weymouth Road and Clendon Place in Manurewa.

A person has been injured in a serious crash involving a car and a pedestrian in Manurewa, south Auckland on Saturday.

Police confirm the crash happened at the intersection of Weymouth Rd and Clendon Pl, and was reported at 4pm.

The crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian – it was not clear which person sustained injuries.

Roads have been closed off at the crash site and cordons were in place.

Police was asking motorists to avoid the area.

More to come.