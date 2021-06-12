Police dismiss Simon Bridges 'gang fight' claims at Tauranga Hospital carpark

The incident took place at the Tauranga Hospital car park on Saturday. (File image)

Police are investigating a report of disorder at the Tauranga Hospital on Saturday - an incident National MP Simon Bridges claimed involved patched gang members.

Bridges claimed on Twitter that patched gang members had taken over the entrance of the hospital and someone was being badly beaten up in the car park in a “gang fight”.

He said he was at the hospital visiting his elderly father.

However a police spokeswoman said there was no evidence to suggest any gang activity.

She confirmed police attended the incident at 3.15pm, and said the altercation involved a motorist and a couple at the hospital’s car park.

“One police unit attended, spoke to the parties involved and advised there were no issues,” she said.

“There is nothing in the information we have been able to obtain to suggest a gang fight – there is no mention in the job of any injuries to anyone and there do not appear to have been any arrests.”

Local staff have since reviewed CCTV footage of the incident and confirmed it didn't involve gang members.