Police officer hospitalised after being assaulted following Paraparaumu bar fight

A man became agitated and allegedly assaulted a police officer following a fight at The Jolly Pub in Paraparaumu on Saturday night.

A female police officer was taken to hospital in moderate condition after being assaulted outside a bar in Paraparaumu on Saturday night.

Police were called to The Jolly Pub on Mazengarb Rd in Paraparaumu Beach shortly before midnight after reports of a disorder incident.

A 30-year-old man was arrested and being spoken to by police outside the bar when he became agitated and disorderly again, a police spokeswoman said.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

“During this incident a police officer was injured and was subsequently taken to hospital with moderate injuries. Police are supporting the officer involved.”

No one else was injured.

A man is due to appear in Porirua District Court on Tuesday facing several assault charges.