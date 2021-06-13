Power outages on rise in Invercargill while substation upgraded

The number of power outages in Invercargill have increased during a substation upgrade but the city’s network remains one of the most reliable in the country, PowerNet says.

PowerNet chief executive Jason Franklin said in each the past three financial years there had been 30,​ 52​ and 53​ power outages in Invercargill [47 planned and 88 unplanned];​ and in the past 10 weeks there had been 13 outages [four planned and nine unplanned].​

Though the figures were not broken down to specific areas of the city, Franklin said customers in south Invercargill were experiencing more outages than what they normally would.

READ MORE:

* PowerNet manager wins award for strengthening radio frequency in Southland

* Powerful commitment to future-proofing electricity distribution in Otago-Southland



This was because the southern substation was currently being redeveloped at a cost of $10 million over three years, with transformers, switchgear, cables and buildings being upgraded.

This would ultimately improve the network's reliability, but it meant customers had to be switched onto a reduced number of cables while others were being replaced.

“Therefore, if there is an outage on the network, more customers are affected ... as more customers are being supplied off each cable,” Franklin said.

“This is only temporary while the southern substation is being upgraded.”

The upgrade would be completed in October or November.

“The number of customers affected by outages in [south Invercargill] is artificially high over the past couple of years due to the temporary changes in place for the reinvestment of southern substation.”

Franklin said he understood the frustration of the south Invercargill residents affected, but noted that the Electricity Invercargill network, managed by PowerNet, was “very reliable” compared to other networks across New Zealand, largely due to overhead lines being replaced with underground cables in recent years.

For both planned and unplanned power outages, the average time each Electricity Invercargill customer was without power was 47 minutes in all of 2018,​ 22 minutes in 2019​ and 79 minutes in 2020.​

“This compares to the average for all New Zealand of 232 minutes in 2018,​ 229 minutes in 2019​ and 209 minutes in 2020.”​

Also, for planned and unplanned power outages, the average number of times each Electricity Invercargill customer was without power was 0.7 times in all of 2018,​ 0.3 times in 2019​ and 1.3 times in 2020.

[Some customers in Invercargill may have had no power outages for several years and others may have had several in a year].​

“The average for all New Zealand is 2.4 times in 2018,​ 2 times in 2019​ and 2 times in 2020,”​ Franklin said.​

Electricity Invercargill was generally the second lowest across New Zealand for the average amount of time that customers were without power, and for the average number of times customers were without power, he said.