Serious assault in Richmond, police seeking witnesses

The assault occurred in Sundial Square, near Richmond’s main street in the early hours of Sunday morning. (File photo)

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted in Richmond.

The assault happened at Sundial Square, near the entrance to the Richmond Mall, just before 1am on Sunday.

A man suffered serious head injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Nelson police investigating the incident are appealing for information from the public.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has information that could assist, is asked to contact Police by calling 105 and quoting file number 210613/2942.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by phoning CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.