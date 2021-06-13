Family man, former councillor and police officer farewelled

Senior Sergeant Eric Davy outside Trafalgar Park in 2011, when he was the planning officer for the Rugby World Cup.

Longstanding police officer and former Nelson city councillor Eric Kay Davy​ has been remembered as a devoted family man who was passionate about vehicle safety and reducing harm on our roads.​

Hundreds gathered at the Headingly Centre in Richmond on Saturday to celebrate the life of Davy​ who was described as a caring, passionate husband, father, pop and friend who was taken too soon.

Davy died suddenly on June 4. He was 75.

Tasman police district commander Superintendent Mike Johnson​, Nelson Bays area commander Inspector​ Paul Borrell​ and numerous other police officers attended the funeral, along with Minister for Agriculture Damien O’Connor​ and Nelson mayor Rachel Reese​.

The Holden Commodore-loving, model train enthusiast was fondly remembered by his family and friends.

His policeman’s hat sat atop his casket, which was surrounded by a number of model police cars.

Martin de Ruyter/Stuff Eric Davy spent almost 42 years with the Ministry of Transport and the police.

Diane, his wife of 54 years, said Davy was a special man who had been her anchor. She thanked him for being a loving husband, soulmate and life partner who had helped her to raise a wonderful family.

Oldest son Darrin​ said Davy’s passion was his family and he had been a rock and best friend to them all.

“He pretty much devoted his whole life to our family, he gave a lot to ensure we succeeded in life of which I am proud to say we owe you who we are because of your integrity, compassion, resilience and strength.”

His daughter Amanda Charlett​ said Davy was a kind, charismatic person who could light up a room with his presence and would help his family and friends at the drop of a hat.

“You made sure we had every opportunity and gave us such a bountiful life, you laid the foundation for your kids and taught us that hard work pays off and you reap what you sow.”

Close friend John Gilbertson​​ said Davy was born on November 17, 1945 in New Plymouth, the youngest of four boys.

He took a keen interest in speedway from a young age, which fostered his love of motor vehicles and his first job out of school in 1961 was doing odd jobs in a motor garage.

Alden Williams/Stuff Councillor Eric Davy at the Maitai Dam in 2014, after concerns were raised about falling water levels.

His early interest in road and vehicle safety may have arisen from his time spent “pushing” TQ cars at speedway to get them started. In his four years on the job, he witnessed the death of two drivers.

He later completed a painting apprenticeship, during which time he met “the love of his life” Diane and the couple were married in 1967.

After gaining his trade certificate, he decided to change jobs and began driving a milk tanker for the Clifton Dairy Company, driving a bus on his days off for a bit of extra cash, which was the beginning of a “lifelong driving career”.

In 1970, the couple moved to Whanganui and Davy joined the Ministry of Transport as a traffic officer. It was there their first son Darrin​​ was born, followed by their second son Mark​ in 1973.

The young family later moved to Motueka where Davy took up a job as a traffic officer and the couple’s third child, Amanda was born in 1977.

Davy’s work then took the family to Auckland and Dunedin before returning to Nelson in 1987 where he took up a position as a Senior Sergeant with the Ministry of Transport.

In 1992, the Ministry of Transport merged with the police and in 2001 Davy was put in charge of running the Tasman District's highway patrol.

Martin de Ruyter/Stuff Senior Constable Peter Carmody, left, and Senior Sergeant Eric Davy with their police long service awards.

Senior constable Peter Carmody​ worked under Davy’s command for more than 11 years, initially with the Ministry of Transport, then as a member of the highway patrol.

He said Davy was a “visionary” in road policing with the Tasman District road toll dropping from 32 fatalities in 2004, to six in 2007 and a significant reduction in the number of serious injury crashes.

“He was willing to think outside the square, try new ways of road policing enforcement, so outstanding were his successes that other police districts throughout New Zealand adopted his ideas.”

Davy sourced funding from ACC and the DHB to enable police officers to stay in motels during long weekend or during special events when the roads had heavy traffic flows, so they could spend “meaningful patrol hours” in parts of the district that were harder to get to.

“We were even seeing overseas tourists with radar detectors in their rental cars as the word got around that if you go to the Tasman District, you need to obey the road rules.”

Retired police inspector Hugh Flower​​ said Davy was a “friend, work colleague and teammate” who was a “trustworthy, loyal, dedicated and keen good bugger” who was passionate about road policing and it was “a pleasure being his boss.”

Patrick Hamilton/Stuff Senior Sergeant Eric Davy checks the details of a vehicle that crashed during a police chase in 2009.

Davy had been the “obvious choice” to lead the team in the Tasman District, also looking after speed cameras and the traffic alcohol group across the top of the South Island.

“Eric tackled that task with enthusiasm, dedication, great organisational skills and he created an effective group that covered that huge area and the team produced great results in road safety.”

Davy retired in 2011 after close to 42 years working in road policing.

But his days of public service were not over, he went on to serve three terms as a Nelson city councilor, where he was focused on water quality, pipes and infrastructure.

Following his time with council, Davy spent nine years working as a chauffeur for Gilbertson's business Executive Limousines Nelson, which is a contractor with the Department of Internal Affairs for crown services.

“I’m sure over the years various ministers would have heard Eric’s opinion on a large range of issues.”

Davy had also been a member of Greypower Nelson, CCS Disability Action Nelson Marlborough and the Tahunanui Business Association.

In a fitting send off, the funeral procession after the service included a bagpiper followed by an old Ministry of Transport patrol car, a police motorbike and a highway patrol car, with lights and sirens flashing.