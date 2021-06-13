Investigation launched following Auckland man's death after arrest

The man was arrested at Auckland City Hospital on Saturday evening upon discharge (file photo).

An investigation has been launched after an Auckland man died in hospital after he was arrested.

Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus said prior to his arrest, the man went to Auckland City Hospital for treatment and was discharged on Saturday evening.

While he was being discharged, he was arrested by police around 6pm and was taken to the Auckland custody unit.

Around midnight, the man was found unresponsive by police officers.

“An ambulance was called and police provided first aid including performing CPR,” Malthus said.

“The man passed away in hospital a short time later.”

Malthus said police had notified the man’s family and were providing support.

“We are working with health officials as part of the investigation into the man’s death.”

The Independent Police Conduct Authority, Worksafe and the coroner have all been notified of the man’s death, Malthus said.

Worksafe has been contacted for comment.