Award-winning photographer suffered 'significant injuries' in chopper crash

A bride and groom, photographer and pilot were injured when helicopter crashed on golf course in rural Canterbury.

An award-winning photographer who survived a helicopter crash while travelling with a bride and groom on a wedding shoot has a spinal injury and broken ribs, arm and feet.

Rachel Jordan and the newly married couple were heading off to take photos when the chopper they were in crashed down on one of the fairways at the Terrace Downs Golf Resort in rural Canterbury at 3.05pm on Saturday.

Three people suffered serious injuries, and were taken to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter. The fourth person suffered moderate injuries, and was taken by ambulance.

A Givealittle page set up on Sunday said Jordan had significant injuries and faced a long recovery period.

“Rachel has spinal fractures and has had surgery. She also has five fractured ribs, lung laceration, fractured sternum, fractured arm in a few places, fractured feet,” the page says.

“Rach has been able to move her legs but is having trouble with her feet and cannot move them, but that could change as swelling around her spinal cord goes down.”

Stuff Photographer Rachel Jordan was injured in a helicopter crash in Canterbury on Saturday.

She is described as a “wonderful wife and mother, as well as an incredibly talented photographer”.

Jordan has won several New Zealand Institute of Professional Photography Iris Awards for her work.

In a media statement to the New Zealand Herald, the company that owns the helicopter, Wyndon Aviation, said they were “unaware of any causal factors in respect of this accident”.

“We have, however, undertaken to work closely with the CAA (Civil Aviation Authority) and authorities who are investigating the circumstances behind yesterday's accident."

Civil Aviation Authority investigators were back at the scene on Sunday examining the wreckage, a spokesman said.

“A team from our investigation and response unit has headed to the accident site today to begin a thorough scene examination and to gather witness statements.”

The initial focus of the investigation would be to build an understanding of the circumstances surrounding the incident, he said.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Four people from a wedding have been injured in a helicopter crash near Windwhistle, in the Canterbury high country.

“This will help us identify whether there are any safety issues which need to be promptly addressed by the CAA and helicopter operators.”

The crash was witnessed by golfers on the course, according to Ronnie Ronalde, group operations manager for CPG Hotel Group, which runs the property for the owner.

“One I think was a doctor. They were there straight away, and they called the clubhouse, and we went straight up and tried to help them until the ambulance and police arrived.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Ronnie Ronalde is group operations manager for CPG Hotel Group, which runs the Terrace Downs Golf Resort.

Ronalde said those on board were still conscious when staff and golfers arrived at the scene.

“We just tried to care for them, make them as comfortable as we can," he said.

Ronalde said the crash was “horrible” for family members of the bridal party, who were waiting to have photos taken.

Supplied Emergency services at the scene of a helicopter down at a Canterbury golf course.

He said it was "devastating for all the family and the staff who were there to try and help them”, and that wedding guests were traumatised.

Guests were later seen leaving the golf resort while staff were clearing the tables. A vehicle that appeared to be a wedding car was parked outside.

Ronalde said resort staff had been “tremendous”, running around with blankets, and one got into the helicopter to help those who were injured.