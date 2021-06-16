Road crash rescue challenge to take over Manfeild

The United Firefighters Brigadesâ Association will return to Manfeild for a hotly-contested event that tests the nationâs first responders to vehicle accidents.

A racetrack is set to be littered with mutilated cars as firefighters battle to see which brigade can break through a wreck the fastest.

Volunteer and career firefighters from throughout the country will showcase their skills at the United Firefighters Brigades’ Association’s annual Road Crash Rescue Challenge this week.

The contest is on at Manfeild Park in Feilding on Friday and Saturday.

Eight crews of six would be confronted by lifelike crash scenes, Jason Prendergast said.

A volunteer firefighter for Greymouth and association president, Prendergast was excited to see what the crews brought to the competition.

“We need to make it as realistic as possible.

“When they do these competitions it’s a chance for them to enhance their skills and improve they way they do things.”

In addition to three rescue scenarios, there is a trauma section where St John and Wellington Free Ambulance staff will compete to treat patients who have been injured in a non-vehicle related incident.

This could be anything from a break from falling from a ladder to a screwdriver though the hand, Prendergast said.

“It's about all the skills coming together and showing what is required to save a life.

“For the public they will see through a controlled environment exactly what is involved in a motor vehicle accident.

“They’ll get an appreciation of the scenarios our crews are sent to.”

David Unwin/Stuff Station officer Steve McLennan helps to crush cars ahead of 2014's crash challenge at Manfeild.

The challenges would test competitors’ decisiveness and ability to improvise, both crucial to the job.

The public are invited to watch the event the action first hand, with competition running from 9am to 4pm both days.

Prendergast hoped it would encourage appreciation for what firefighters did on New Zealand roads daily, and that seeing responders in action would bring awareness to how serious crashes could be.

“It’s a great opportunity for the public to come and see what we're all about and what stuff we do to help the community in their time of need."