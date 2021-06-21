Officials wanted to remove Christchurch motorway noise results from public newsletter

Christchurch's Northern Corridor motorway, which had been planned since the 1960s, opened in December 2020.

Transport officials promised “open and honest communication” about Christchurch’s new Northern Corridor motorway – yet some wanted to cut noise test results from a public newsletter over fears they would attract the attention of a “bush lawyer” or the media.

Noise from the new $290 million motorway, used by about 23,000 cars per day, has frustrated nearby residents since it opened in December.

For about two kilometres the motorway runs near to houses, sometimes little more than 100 metres away.

Redwood residents say the road noise has affected their mental health and have tried unsuccessfully to get a temporary speed reduction.

Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) is satisfied with current noise mitigation measures, including bunds, wooden fences and concrete barriers.

It believes noise issues will be solved once low noise asphalt is added to the motorway in October.

But Stuff has obtained emails under the Official Information Act which show officials debated whether to publish peer-reviewed noise test results in a public newsletter.

A Northern Corridor project director, whose name was redacted, said in a March 24 email that he had been advised not to include them.

“Issuing these figures in a document like this may attract the attention of a sharp-eyed bush-lawyer or media person and may later be produced in Environment Court arguments against NZTA,” he wrote.

STACY SQUIRES After four years of construction - and 50 years since the idea was considered - the new Christchurch Northern Corridor motorway opened to drivers, cyclists and walkers on December 17, 2020.

Northern Corridor principal project manager Brendon French agreed, replying: “I would remove the results from the newsletter, nothing wrong with words.”

An unidentified official disagreed with removing the results as they were to be used at a public meeting, arranged by Labour MP Duncan Webb, where officials would meet affected residents.

The newsletter, sent to the public on March 26, briefly mentioned the noise tests, but did not say that three of the seven results were above the defined standard for motorway noise.

More detail was given at the public meeting, when some officials did express a desire to present the full data.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Some Redwood homes are within 100 to 200 metres of the newly-opened motorway.

A page on NZTA’s website notes the team responsible for the project, which includes NZTA, had a principle of “open and honest communication – no hidden agendas”.

After being told of the emails, Transport Minister Michael Wood said his expectation was for NZTA to be transparent and collaborative with communities.

Webb said he was “somewhat frustrated” that the information provided to the community was carefully managed.

“I find the response of NZTA to the complaints of the residents around noise to be dismissive.”

Motorway neighbour Carolynne​ Som​ said she was not surprised when told of the emails, and felt the noise and vibrations caused by the motorway had worsened.

Fellow resident Dave Gardner was also unsurprised by the emails, saying NZTA was unresponsive to people’s concerns.

Residents have pushed for a lowered speed limit to reduce the noise, but NZTA has refused.

An NZTA spokesman said the noise levels for the motorway were as expected.

“The households which have raised concerns about noise levels have purchased these houses in the knowledge that a motorway was planned in close proximity,” he said.

Steven Walton/Stuff Residents who live near the Northern Corridor attend a March 31 public meeting about the motorway.

The emails also showed some officials felt the March 31 public meeting was not what they agreed to.

In a March 3 email, NZTA portfolio manager Colin MacKay said he had expected the meeting would be with a group “of about 20” and that was what he agreed to.

If it was instead going to be a public meeting “then my view is that the meeting should be cancelled”, he said.

Later that day, southern media manager Frances Adank drafted a letter stating NZTA would turn down Webb’s meeting request.

On March 4, motorway engagement manger Melanie Williams said having an “old-fashioned public meeting” was not ideal, but refusing to front up was not the answer.

She asked for “space and trust” to deal with the issue positively.

The meeting was originally scheduled for early March but was delayed until the end of the month due to a change in Covid-19 alert levels, which Williams noted would give officials more time to prepare.

“We can structure this ‘engagement’ even more to our liking and develop more communication tools around it,” she wrote.