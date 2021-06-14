Protest over staff shortage at Christchurch Women's Prison

Staffing levels at Christchurch Women's Prison have been below minimum requirements at least three times since April, with only three officers monitoring the entire prison overnight.

Short staffing levels and unsafe conditions at Christchurch Women's Prison have led to a protest by frustrated officers against the facility's “incompetent management”.

Stuff understands the prison’s staffing has been below the minimum level needed at least three times since April, and in one instance there were just two staff monitoring the entire prison overnight.

The minimum number of staff required to safely unlock a prisoner’s cell during the night is four, including three at the door and one in the control unit.

The Corrections Association of New Zealand, the union for prison staff, said members had raised several concerns, including about short staffing levels, and on Saturday morning officers downed tools in protest.

Senior members, including president Alan Whitley, highlighted the problems in a statement, including unsafe locking and unlocking practices. At times there was just one staff member conducting locks and unlocks, and officers were routinely left on the unit floor alone.

The prison had 83 inmates as of March, the latest figures publicly available.

Staff were also unable to leave the unit for a lunch break or to cook a meal, or had to put a note on the door informing prisoners they were on a lunch break.

Christchurch Women’s Prison union members voted on Saturday to stop following unsafe practices in the prison, including being left alone on unit floors and being short-staffed, the statement said.

Members also passed a vote of no confidence in the Christchurch management team for failing to address their concerns.

Regional commissioner Ben Clark was informed staff would refuse to unlock prisoners unless the problems were resolved.

At 7am on Saturday, the entire morning shift and off-duty Christchurch Women’s Prison staff, about 40 in total, were joined in the prison's car park by about 140 union members from across the region.

“A number of staff spoke up and voiced their concerns around safety, and some staff made very powerful comments to the regional commissioner and individual managers.”

The union planned to meet with prison director Deb Alleyne this week to discuss other issues raised on Saturday.

Inquiries by Stuff have revealed at least three incidents since April where staffing levels were below the minimum.

It is understood the site’s minimum night-watch staffing level is four staff, while the standard is five.

On April 9, the prison had only three staff working after several women were admitted to hospital and had to be accompanied by staff.

On May 27, there were only two staff on the floor and one in the master control room. Christchurch Men’s Prison and Rolleston Prison were asked for any spare staff, but none were available.

On June 9, just three staff were available to complete all security checks, observations and normal night-watch administration duties.

A Corrections spokeswoman said the department was “disappointed” to learn late on Friday of a post on the union’s Facebook page encouraging members at the prison not to unlock the prisoners.

Clark and Alleyne met local union delegates on Saturday to discuss the concerns, the spokeswoman said.

“The meeting went well, and staff resumed normal duties. It was agreed that the union and site management would work on a joint plan with staff to address the matters that were raised, which included concerns related to training and managing breaks.”

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis said he expected prisons to be adequately staffed.

“I would also expect Corrections to be engaging with unions and discussing any concerns in good faith and within the boundaries set out in Employment Law.”

The Christchurch Women’s site was currently fully staffed and operating safely, he said.

National's Corrections spokesman, Simeon Brown, said staffing shortages put officers' safety at risk and meant prisoners would not be managed appropriately.