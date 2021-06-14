'An accident waiting to happen': Owner who lost house to flames says he complained about neighbouring derelict property years ago

Two houses in Newtown were destroyed by fire overnight.

A man whose property was destroyed when a neighbouring derelict house went up in flames claims it was an “accident waiting to happen” and the council should have acted sooner.

Bill Guthrie, of Guthrie Property Investments Ltd, described the property which went up in flames as high risk. He said he had first raised concerns with Wellington City Council a decade ago.

About 11.30pm on Sunday, the house caught alight in a fire police are now treating as suspicious.

One person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

READ MORE:

* Firefighters battling to control Hāwera house fire

* Huge rubbish fire behind old Patea hospital sparks debate about who is responsible for site

* Owner watches as house burns down after being set alight by arsonist



Brendon Wood, of fire and emergency, said one house was ablaze and was spreading to a neighbouring house when crews arrived.

Eyewitnesses have reported that derelict property went up in flames first, however both police and fire and emergency would not confirm where the fire started.

Guthrie said he had owned his Hanson St property, which was now completely destroyed, since the early 1980s.

About 10 years ago, he said he approached the council with concerns about the neighbouring property, which he believed was abandoned and had squatters living in it.

He had approached them “a number of times” since.

“I wasn’t living there, but we had had complaints from the tenants there about vermin in the neighbouring property, and I was concerned about the fire risk.

“Nothing has been done ... There must be rules they have to abide by, but again it's one of those things, it's a derelict property, and it's been a risk. It’s a shame,” he said.

Four tenants had been iving at the property, which was being managed by property manager Matt Donnelly.

Donnelly said just last month he had approached the council again with concerns about the derelict house.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Two Hanson St properties were completely destroyed in the fire, the property on the right is owned by Guthrie.

“It wouldn’t have just been myself or Bill contacting them, most likely it would’ve been other people as well. Most people around the neighbourhood have known that house has been derelict and there have been squatters there for years.

“It's a shame our tenants have had to suffer,” Donnelly said.

Both Donnelly and Guthrie said they were told because the woman who owned the property was paying her rates, there was nothing the council could do.

“It’s pretty frustrating all round really,” Guthrie said.

“The way I look at it, the council still should have responsibility to ensure the community is safe and protected and this was a really high risk ... You feel like there could’ve been more they could’ve done, but maybe not.”

Wellington City Council has been approached for comment and Stuff was unable to reach the last known property owner for comment.

About eight or nine years ago, Guthrie said he got his builder to board up the house, so people couldn’t get in and had previously left notes in the mailbox asking the owner if he could buy it.

Google Maps A Google Maps image of the properties shows the boarded up house on the left which Guthrie, who owns the property on the right, tried to get action on.

Guthrie said previously a woman lived there with her mother, but when her mother died she had moved out and in with a boyfriend. He wasn’t sure who owned the property now.

Even as early as 2000 the property had been run down, he said.

Homes.co.nz estimates the three-bedroom property has an estimated value of $1.04 million.

Previously, Guthrie said he had lived at his property as a student and that he and his wife had done a lot of work on the house.

Joey Landrigan/Stuff Thirteen fire engines were involved in extinguishing the blaze on Sunday night.

“It is very sad ... we have a lot of memories at the house. Ultimately no one has been killed, so I guess you have to be fairly philosophical about it,” he said.

Donnelly and Guthrie are now working to relocate their tenants.

“It's pretty awful for these tenants,” Donnelly said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said 13 fire engines were involved in putting out the fire on the built-up Hanson St, with units being called in from Porirua and the Hutt Valley.