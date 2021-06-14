Coroner calls for more safety signage after student drowns at Whangārei Falls

Kenny Espinosa, 26, was swimming at Whangārei Falls in 2019 when he went under.

More safety signs need to be installed at a Northland waterfall where an Auckland student drowned, a coroner has ruled.

Kenny Cordova Espinosa, 26, who was originally from the Philippines, drowned at Whangārei Falls in January 2019 while having an afternoon swim with friends.

Coroner Alison Mills’ report into Espinosa’s death, released on Monday, called for the Whangārei District Council to install more signage about hazards and lifesaving equipment in the area.

On January 11, 2019, Espinosa, a nursing student who had been living on the North Shore, was swimming in the waterhole below the falls.

READ MORE:

* Auckland waterfall deaths: What are the dangers of swimming in them?

* Filipino student who drowned at Whangārei Falls was kind-hearted man who 'loved the water'

* Police recover body at Northland waterfall following search



Before entering the water, Espinosa’s friend Benjamin Baril asked another tourist if the water was very deep. The tourist confirmed it was.

Annette Lambly/Stuff Swimming at the falls is popular with both locals and tourists.

Espinosa and Baril initially swam in the shallows, but as Espinosa was a competent swimmer, he decided to go deeper, the coroner’s report said.

Two minutes later, Baril noticed Espinosa was struggling and beginning to go under the water.

The coroner’s report said Espinosa called for help and waved his hand in distress. Baril yelled out for help also and tried to throw a log to Espinosa to help him float.

Two visiting tourists dove into the water and tried to reach Espinosa, but were unable to do so.

By the time police arrived, Espinosa had been under the water for about 10 minutes and could not be found.

His body was found the next day by search and rescue and police divers.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A man died after failing to surface while swimming at a waterfall in the Hunua Ranges.

Espinosa was a trained nurse in the process of obtaining his Kiwi qualifications. He planned to stay in New Zealand long-term.

Baril earlier told Stuff Espinosa had loved to swim.

I will miss him. He was a kind man,” Baril said.

“He never said a bad word about anybody. He loved to play basketball, and he loved music – Taylor Swift was his favourite.”

In her findings, Mills said the falls were a popular place for locals and tourists to visit, especially on a hot summer day.

However, “many waterfalls have a strong recirculating wave at their base where people can get trapped and drown”.

At the top of the falls there was a sign warning of the risks of diving due to shallow rocks in the water, but Mills said it was possible to walk to the waterhole at the bottom of the falls without passing any signs.

The year Espinosa drowned, there were 21 preventable drownings in rivers and nine in lakes. Mills said the student was not the first person to drown at the falls.

“Given the risks associated with swimming in waterfalls and the previous drownings, I am concerned about the lack of signage warning people of the hazards at the waterhole.”

Mills recommended the Whangārei District Council review the signage at the falls and consider installing more.

She also recommended the council install a life buoy or angel ring at the waterhole, and said if there had been such a device earlier, Espinosa may have had an increased chance of survival.

The Whangārei District Council advised Mills they would comply with the recommendations, she said.