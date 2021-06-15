New $1.6 million fire station operating in northern Southland

Athol Volunteer Fire Brigade firefighters and support staff in good spirits outside the town's new $1.6 million Fire and Emergency NZ building in northern Southland.

The days of working out of a cold building with basic facilities, are over for Athol volunteer firefighters as they settle into their new $1.6 million headquarters in northern Southland.

Fire chief Rob Durling said the new base for Fire and Emergency NZ had been welcomed by the district.

“It’s unbelievable the effect it’s had on the crew ... a huge morale boost.

“This building is what we needed, it’s fantastic.”

It would help the station’s recruiting campaigns, Durling added.

Since it opened earlier this month, three people had contacted the brigade about becoming volunteers.

The Government contributed $1.4 million through its Shovel Ready Projects fund to the new building, while the remaining $200,000 was provided by Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

The old station was a two-bay building that only had basic heating installed three years ago. As well as housing a fire truck and a first responder ute, it had a toilet, some bench seats and table for computer equipment.

“With our IT [gear] we had to battle with cluster flies and mice at times to get it going,” Durling said.

“The new building is really a leap into the 21st century.”

It opened this month and is nearly four times bigger than the old building, increasing from 80 square metres to 318 square metres.

Features of it, include a heated locker room, showers, toilets, kitchen, office and an area to be used as a common, meeting or training room.

A generator has been installed to keep the building operating in the event of electricity being cut in the town.

”There’s been a fair bit of amazement [from residents] that we’ve been able to get a facility like this,” Durling said.

”They can’t wait to see it up and running and to see through it.”

The official opening will be in August.