Stumps called for Basin Reserve groundsman Wes Armstrong

Unveiling of a revamped groundsman's shed in honour of Wes Armstrong, who was groundsman for 22 years and will be on hand to check it out at the ripe old age of 82. Will be doing a colour piece on this.

The name Wes Armstrong will forever be linked with Wellington’s Basin Reserve.

The 88 year-old died last week and his life will be celebrated with a service at the Poneke Rugby Club on Tuesday.

Armstrong spent 22 years tending his beloved Basin Reserve wicket and in an era where groundsmen ruled the roost, he was very much his own boss.

His greatest moment came in 1978, when New Zealand beat England for the first time. He would later say it was his career highlight and the image of fast-bowler Richard Collinge charging in on the Basin, as New Zealand scored a famous victory, remains one of the most well known in New Zealand sport.

READ MORE:

* Camera operators pulled from tower as high winds hammer test match at Basin Reserve

* Architects want public say on redevelopment of Basin Reserve cricket ground in Wellington

* Refurbished Basin Reserve groundsman's hut named in honour of Wes Armstrong



Ray Pigney New Zealand's Richard Collinge leaves the Basin Reserve against England in the first test at the Basin Reserve in February 1978. It was the first time New Zealand had beaten the English and the pitch was prepared by groundsman Wes Armstrong. (Ray Pigney/NZPA).

A product of Hutt Valley High School, his first job was at the Hutt Recreation Ground before replacing Doug Kelly, as the head groundsman at the Basin Reserve, in 1972.

Famous for always wearing shorts on the windswept Wellington ground, he did not tolerate fools or people telling him how to prepare wickets.

In a 1994 interview with journalist Carey Clements he recalled getting into an argument with English captain Geoff Boycott, in 1978, after he went out to do some running repairs to the pitch.

“He was a bit of an arrogant guy. He asked me, when I came out with my fork in my hand, what I was going to do with it? I told him, before one of the umpires broke us up.”

He also got into an argument with the 1990 Indian team, captained by Mohammad Azharuddin​.

When they insisted they were going to train on the ground, Armstrong told them otherwise. He reminded the Indians that he worked for the Wellington City Council, and not New Zealand Cricket, and they were welcome to complain to the council

In an era where test matches received extensive coverage on free to air TV, Armstrong sitting on his roller wearing shorts was an image often seen on our screens.

John Selkirk/Stuff Richard Hadlee secures the victory stumps with the help of his teammates as they leave the Basin Reserve after winning over England for the first time ever. The players are from left Hadlee, Stephen Boock​, Mark Burgess, Robert Anderson, Geoff Howarth, John Wright and Richard Collinge.

Such was his fame, he became the first, and possibly only, groundsman to appear on a TV advert for the BNZ.

Armstrong retired in 1994 but returned to the Basin Reserve in 2015 to help re-open the refurbished groundsman’s shed, which was named in his honour.

Cricket was not his only sporting love. He was a life member of the Poneke Rugby Club and was immensely proud to be president, when the club won the Jubilee Cup.

He was famous for his actions during the Wahine Storm. Leaving work, he went to Poneke first to turn the power off and batten down the roof before he went to his own home to do the same. He was also a life member of the Newtown Bowling Club.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at the Poneke Rugby Clubrooms at 11am on Tuesday, June 15.