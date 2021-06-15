Guilty plea for man who threatened to kill National MP Simeon Brown

Chase Kimura has pleaded guilty to charges of threatening to kill opposition MP Simeon Brown (pictured) in May.

The man who threatened to kill Opposition MP Simeon Brown has pleaded guilty.

Chase Jayden Kimura entered the plea at the Hutt Valley District Court on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old patched Mongrel Mob member admitted to a charge of threatening to kill after making a series posts in which he threatened to shoot Brown on two social media sites in May. The court heard he also sent direct messages of a similar nature to Brown.

Kimura will appear for sentencing on August 11.

Police arrested Kimura in Lower Hutt last month after Brown reported the threats. He earlier declined to comment because the matter was before the courts.

Later in May another man was arrested in Christchurch after making threats against Brown.

Brown is the MP for Auckland’s Pakuranga electorate. He is National’s spokesman for corrections, youth, and tertiary education, and associate spokesperson for education and drug reform.

He has recently made headlines for controversial remarks on gangs.