Injured pilot thanks hospital staff after suffering serious injuries in wedding chopper crash

A bride and groom, photographer and pilot were injured when a helicopter crashed on a golf course in rural Canterbury.

A pilot who was at the controls of a helicopter that crashed at a wedding is recovering in hospital after suffering a number of significant injuries.

The woman had broken bones and injured her hand, wrist, leg and back, as well as suffering lacerations, after her helicopter plummeted on to a Canterbury golf course on Saturday while she was taking a bride and groom for wedding photos.

Her company, Wyndon Aviation, said there had been messages of support from relatives of the pilot, and the company’s friends fellow pilots and the wider aviation community.

Members of the family visited the pilot again in hospital yesterday, a spokesman for the company said.

“The family of the pilot wish to express their sincere thanks to the Christchurch Hospital staff who are providing the care to not only the pilot but the other three passengers.

“We also wish to record our heartfelt thanks to the first responders including the Terrace Downs staff and the emergency services who were first on the scene of the accident.

“It will obviously be a long road ahead for all those involved, and we wish them all a full recovery.”

Wedding photographer Rachel Jordan was also injured in the crash – and asked “we’re not going to crash are we?” shortly before the ride.

Jordan, who has a fear of flying, boarded the helicopter with newlyweds Mahdi Zougub and Fay El Hanafy about 3.05pm on Saturday.

Shortly after taking off, the helicopter's engine appeared to shut off in mid-air. Jordan and the bride passed out as the helicopter plummeted onto a fairway at the Terrace Downs Golf Resort in rural Canterbury.

Three people were taken to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter. The fourth person suffered moderate injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Jordan’s husband, Eric Jordan, told Stuff/The Press on Monday his wife had recounted the ordeal to him, including how she asked the pilot “we're not going to crash are we” as they prepared to take off.

Zougub and El Hanafy, who had not flown in a helicopter before, were also nervous.

Jordan told her husband the conditions were fine when they took off.

SUPPLIED Rachel Jordan, pictured with son Evan. Jordan was seriously injured in a helicopter crash on Saturday at Terrace Downs.

“Rachel just recalls that the engine just seemed to shut off,” Eric Jordan said.

“When it first happened ... and the helicopter began to fall, the bride fainted ... and Rachel passed out at some point as well.”

She recalled somebody pulling her from the wreckage.

“She remembers the bride screaming quite a bit after she came to consciousness and the groom was awake during the crash and was conscious, so he felt all the pain as they hit the ground.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Four people from a wedding have been injured in a helicopter crash near Windwhistle, in the Canterbury high country.

Rachel Jordan suffered spinal fractures, five fractured ribs, cuts to the lungs, a fractured sternum, a broken arm and fractured feet.

Her husband found her covered in tubes when he arrived at Christchurch Hospital on Sunday. She was hooked up to several machines, and her arm and both legs were in casts.

“She’s totally immobilised,” he said.

She was likely to be in hospital for at least three months and might need pins and rods in her ankles after they were crushed by the helicopter. She was worried about her future and whether she would be able to walk again.

Supplied Wasseim Alsati, second from right, gave the groom, Mahdi Zougub, front, a haircut the night before his wedding.

El Hanafy’s parents visited Jordan on Monday. Eric Jordan said the family were “lovely people”.

“We’ve all formed a special bond together... they talked about keeping in close touch to keep everybody’s spirits up.”

A spokesman for Wyndon Aviation said the pilot was “improving”. He declined to say what her injuries were, but said she had undergone several surgeries.

Supplied Emergency services at the scene of the helicopter crash at Canterbury’s Terrace Downs Golf Resort

He said there had been eyewitness reports that the helicopter appeared to lose power.

“If it did lose power then why and that’s part of that investigation. It’s way too soon to comment on something like that.”

Zougub and El Hanafy are Muslim and their weddings guests included several people who were caught up in the March 15 terror attack.

Wasseim Alsati, who was shot outside An-Nur Masjid on Deans Ave, earlier said Zougub was his best friend.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Wasseim Alsati, who was shot outside An-Nur Masjid on Deans Ave, photographed outside court after the Australian terrorist behind the March 15 attack was sentenced to life with no parole.

Zougub had originally postponed the wedding after March 15, then it was delayed by Covid-19. Zougub had been working seven days a week to save for it, Alsati said.

Zougub suffered a broken back, while El Hanafy also had a broken back, foot, and legs.

Both Zougub and El Hanafy were directly affected by the terror attack.

A Givealittle page had been created for the couple to help organise another wedding for them.