Wedding photographer who hates flying recounts moment helicopter plummeted to ground

A bride and groom, photographer and pilot were injured when a helicopter crashed on a golf course in rural Canterbury.

Award-winning wedding photographer Rachel Jordan was taking pictures out of the window of a helicopter about 100 metres above the ground when she heard the engine shut off.

She looked over and saw the pilot “freaking out with her controls, and then we were in free-fall”.

“I was just shocked because it happened so fast, we weren’t saying anything... I'm looking at her like, ‘Oh my god, I hope she lands this thing OK’.”

Jordan, who is afraid of flying, boarded the helicopter with newlyweds Mahdi Zougub and Fay El Hanafy at about 3pm on Saturday, the crash happening minutes later.

The newlyweds and Jordan were airlifted to Christchurch Hospital after the chopper plummeted onto a fairway at the Terrace Downs Golf Resort in rural Canterbury, near Mr Hutt.

The bride and groom both broke their backs, while El Hanafy also broke her legs and a foot.

Evan Jordan gives his mother, Rachel, a kiss before she receives an MRI scan. Jordan, a wedding photographer, was injured in a helicopter crash at Terrace Downs in Canterbury on Saturday.

The couple, who are Muslim, had originally postponed the wedding after the March 15 terror attack, then it was delayed by Covid-19. Zougub had been working seven days a week to save for it.

The pilot suffered significant injuries, including broken bones and lacerations, and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Jordan, who fractured her spine, five ribs, her sternum and suffered cuts to her lungs, as well as breaking an arm and fracturing her feet, spoke to Stuff from her hospital bed on Tuesday.

The Bay of Islands-based photographer said the day started with taking pictures of the bridal party getting ready for the wedding.

“She had her ceremony with the mountains in the background, it was beautiful and we did some family photos and then we rushed off to do the helicopter.”

When they got to the helicopter the weather was fine. Jordan, who hates flying, said it was “super terrifying”, but knew how important a mountain photo was to the bride.

“She wanted something overlooking the mountains so getting in the helicopter was a big part of the day.

“It’s something special that clients want, and when you're a wedding photographer you just kind of have to go with it.”

Bride and groom Mahdi Zougub and Fay El Hanafy were flying off to have wedding photos when their helicopter plummeted to the ground, injuring everyone on board.

The bride and groom, neither of whom had flown in a helicopter before, were also nervous.

The pilot told Jordan the weather was looking fine but that turbulence was a possibility.

“I literally said, ‘Whatever you do, just don’t make us crash because I don’t like flying’.”

The helicopter took off and Jordan started taking photographs.

But after just a minute in the air, when they were little more than 100m off the ground, she heard the engine shut off.

“I looked over and the woman was freaking out with her controls, and then we were in free-fall.

“I was just shocked because it happened so fast. We weren't saying anything ... I'm looking at her like, ‘Oh my god, I hope she lands this thing OK’.”

Jordan, pictured with her son Evan, was seriously injured in the helicopter crash on Saturday at Terrace Downs.

Jordan said she passed out before the helicopter landed. When she woke up she was lying on the ground outside the helicopter, and could hear the bride screaming.

“Someone was resuscitating me and making sure I was OK and pinching my feet and back.

“My back was in total agony ... it was like the worst pain ever, and I knew I'd broken [it].”

Paramedics eventually arrived and gave her painkillers before flying her to Christchurch Hospital, where she remains.

“I’m on constant painkillers … I can move my legs, thankfully, but I can’t feel my feet yet. I can’t move my feet.”

Several months of rehabilitation lie ahead, and Jordan is likely to be in hospital for about six weeks.

“I’m feeling horrible because I have other weddings, I have to take care of my house that I can't take care of now and I have a 10-year-old I have to be away from, and I may never walk properly again – it’s horrible.”

She is also unsure if her camera equipment survived the crash.

Jordan said she was grateful for the support she had received from family and friends, as well as strangers who had donated to her Givealittle page.

“It's amazing that people care enough to do that ... we do need help right now because I lost a lot of work and I need a lot of help with nurses and stuff.”

Jordan believed engine failure was responsible for the crash.

Wasseim Alsati, second from right, gave the groom, Mahdi Zougub, front, a haircut the night before his wedding.

“It shouldn't have just shut off right after taking off. That's just not normal.

“If we were [flying] and there was lots of turbulence and it was flying all over the place we would know it was the weather, but it wasn't... the pilot actually said, ‘Hey, the weather is really good’.

“It was just total engine failure. I don’t know why there was an engine failure.”

A spokesman for Wyndon Aviation, which owns the helicopter, said on Tuesday that the pilot suffered significant injuries to a hand, wrist, leg and back, including broken bones and lacerations.

“The family of the pilot wish to express their sincere thanks to the Christchurch Hospital staff who are providing the care to not only the pilot but the other three passengers.

“We also wish to record our heartfelt thanks to the first responders including the Terrace Downs staff and the emergency services who were first on the scene of the accident. It will obviously be a long road ahead for all those involved, and we wish them all a full recovery.”