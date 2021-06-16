'Betrayal' sale of building gifted to school proceeding

Bronte House has been put up for sale by Nelson College for Girls, which says the premises, gifted to the school 20 years ago, have become a liability. Benefactor Judith Lenart says the building could still be put to good use in the community.

Negotiations are underway on a controversial school building sale described as a “betrayal” by the woman who gifted it.

Nelson College for Girls’ foundation trust said it was negotiating with one party on the sale of Bronte House, after the tender process closed on June 9.

The trust became owners of the century-old house after Judith Lenart renovated and gifted it to the school 20 years ago, to help the college deliver an integrated learning programme.

The trust said the premises, next to the school, had become a liability, with Ministry of Education funding not available for a learning centre off campus.

READ MORE:

* Benefactor 'crushed' school selling 'valuable' building she gifted

* Learning support department opened in Nelson College for Girls

* More girls needed in boys school, outgoing headmaster says

* A different school of thought



MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The Rotary Club of Whakatu donated 16 Chromebook computers to Bronte House at Nelson College for Girls in this 2018 video. The programme has now moved onto the school grounds and has ministry funding.

Lenart said selling the building with no plan for the proceeds was a “betrayal of the spirit of the gift”, and the house – classified as an educational building – could still be put to good use by the community.

Trust chair person Graeme Thomas would not confirm whether the prospective buyer intended to use the building for residential or other purposes.

Further details would be released once a settlement had been reached, he said.

A learning support programme run at Bronte House until last year, was incorporated in a ministry-funded unit on campus, Thomas told Stuff last week.

The proceeds from the sale would be held in trust until “an appropriate project” had been identified, he said.

Supplied/Stuff Judith Lenart, who gifted Bronte House to Nelson College, says the school has betrayed the spirit of the gift by putting the house up for sale. Sydney-based Lenart is pictured with her son-in-law, Byron, and grandsons Andre, right, and Charlie.

The value of the building – 8 Bronte St – was estimated at $1.6m, according to property website Homes.co.nz.

Lenart bought the then family home in 1999 after the school said it was keen to run the integrated learning programme, and renovated the house to make it fit for students, at a total cost of around $400,000, before gifting it in 2002.

Lenart, now based in Sydney, said it was “kind of crushing” to see Bronte House listed for sale online.

The college had not properly consulted the community on the possibility of keeping the building for wider education or community use, she said.

Nelson charity Arohanui Learning Community Trust said Bronte House would have been an ideal place for the charity to run an alternative education programme.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Emma Hunter with Nelson College for Girls students at Bronte House in 2017, realising her vision for an integrated learning facility for at risk students.

Chair person Anne-Marie Richards said it was “incredibly hard” to find a ministry-owned building in Nelson for such programmes.

“There are many organisations that could utilise that building, that just would not have the money to buy it outright.”

Being able to rent a ministry building meant organisations could keep overheads down, and didn’t have to make changes to buildings to meet ministry standards.

In response to questions from Stuff about whether it had considered buying the building, the ministry said Nelson College for Girls owned Bronte House.

“We understand the school has decided to sell this property,” deputy secretary sector enablement and support, Helen Hurst, said.

“We will be reaching out to the school to understand this further.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail The sale of century-old Bronte House in Nelson South is under negotiation, after Nelson College for Girls put the property – originally gifted to them – on the market, saying it had become a liability.

The principal of Nelson College for Girls when Lenart gifted Bronte House, Alison McAlpine, said she was confident the school's foundation trust would “be doing things for all the right reasons”.

McAlpine said she was “very passionate” about the programme that Lenart gave the building to the school for, and was sympathetic with Lenart’s view that Bronte House could still be used for education.

But “things change", and it came back to funding, McAlpine said.

The college now had a smaller roll, and had lost international students due to Covid-19 border restrictions, which had an impact on funding, she said.