Invercargill MP and regional councillor rev up on electric vehicle policy

Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds should support climate change initiatives instead of levelling “opportunistic” criticism at the Government over the issue, an Environment Southland councillor says.

Simmonds has hit out at the Government’s policy to encourage more New Zealanders to buy electric vehicles, which includes rebates for those who do so, and fees for those who buy high emission vehicles.

The “car tax” would unfairly hurt Southland farmers, tradespeople and low income earners for whom low-emission vehicles were either unsuitable or too expensive, she said.

However, Environment Southland councillor Robert Guyton said Simmonds was casting the worst case scenario in order to stir up political support, “at a time when political parties should be working together to meet these [climate change] challenges.”

There were “good paths forward” for farmers and trades people around the purchase of electric vehicles, with Guyton saying research would uncover good options now and in the pipeline.

“Penny should be supporting those people she claims to support by doing some research on their behalf, to make this pathway easier for them, rather than just winding them up.”

People were talking about how difficult it was to get materials for electric vehicle use, but they were forgetting that was also the case with the vehicles they were driving now, he said.

However, Simmonds said she wanted to know what the pathways were that Guyton was referring to.

“There are no viable alternatives at the moment for the farmers and the tradespeople who need vehicles to travel long distances with a lot of gear,” she said.

The Government policy would add more cost for such businesses and those costs would have to be passed onto their customers, she added.

“Farmers, builders, contractors and those on low incomes have all expressed their shock and anger at this latest move,” she said.

Guyton said New Zealand was lagging behind other countries in its uptake of electric vehicles and he supported the Government’s approach.

The best way to make change was to provide a carrot, through the electric vehicle rebate scheme, and a stick, through adding fees on high emission vehicles.

“The two things do have to go together to make change in society,” Guyton said.

He believed retaining the status quo was not an option.

“We are being pressured by overseas countries who are well ahead of us and are making these changes now, so for us to put our heads in the sand and say we aren’t going to do it would be ludicrous.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds speaks at parliament [file photo].

The Government was taking “very bold steps” in the right direction, he believed.

“Penny and the National Party should refrain from attacking the Government on anything it is trying to do to meet our climate change obligations. They should get in behind the Government and support these changes which have to happen.”

Guyton said there were visionary leaders in Southland who could see climate change initiatives were inevitable so were looking at ways for the region to benefit.

“Those on their hind legs, making a lot of protest noise against these inevitable changes, aren’t helping at all.”

Simmonds said Guyton was ignoring the fact New Zealand had to have a strong economy to implement a lot of the changes being promoted.

It was a nonsense to promote electric vehicles when the Government was importing coal from Indonesia to generate power, she said.

“They have to step back and look at getting some of the basics right first.”