Gore's council says assault on lifeguard was 'harrowing'

A lifeguard was tackled and held underwater at the Gore Aquatic Centre, which is located at the Gore Multisports Complex. (File photo)

A lifeguard was tackled into a pool and held under the water for about 10 seconds by a patron, an incident described as ‘’harrowing”, a Gore council health and safety report says.

The report, by the Gore District Council human resources manager Susan Jones, tabled at a council meeting in June, says on April 16, a patron tackled one of the council lifeguards into the leisure pool at the Gore Aquatic Centre and held her under the water for about 10 seconds.

“Understandably, this left our staff member extremely distressed and resulted in the pool being put into lock down as the police were called to deal with the incident.’’

The staff member suffered some injuries and sought medical attention. She has since returned to work and is being supported by colleagues and the council organisation, the report says.

READ MORE:

* Gore District Council reveals $6m new office building

* Swimmers top the injured list on Gore District Council's incident register



“The incident has been described as harrowing. The procedures for an incident such as this were implemented and worked very well which was a credit to the Aquatic Services Manager and other staff on duty at the time.

“This incident would be the worst inflicted on a council staff member.’’

A man is facing charges in relation to the incident, and he is expected to appear in the Gore District Court on July 7.