Investigations under way after 'low-flying' helicopter spooks horses, stock

Investigations are under way after multiple complaints were lodged about an alleged low-flying helicopter spooking animals in a rural Auckland suburb.

The Civil Aviation Authority confirmed four complaints about this matter had been received.

Earlier in June, Auckland Council sent a letter to residents in Waitākere explaining serial surveillance for feral deer would be taking place in the area.

Contractors would use a helicopter to complete the surveying – with the letter stating it wouldn’t be flown any lower than 1000 feet (304 metres).

According to the CAA, 1000ft is the lowest a helicopter can fly over a city, town, or settlement.

Supplied Waitākere residents believe the helicopter doing surveillance work for Auckland Council was flying lower than 1000ft.

However, Waitākere residents said they witnessed the helicopter flying over their properties and believed it was below 1000ft.

While they had no way of confirming the height the helicopter was flying at, complaints were laid with CAA and Auckland Council.

Scott Ashford said the helicopter flew over his rural property on June 10 and spooked all of his family’s horses.

The youngest horse was so scared it ran through a fence and injured its leg, Ashford said.

Scott Ashford/Supplied Scott Ashford’s horse was injured after being spooked by the helicopter and running through a fence.

While they treated the horse as best they could following the injury, its leg was so swollen the next day that it needed to be sedated by a vet for further treatment.

Ashford said they were expecting a vet bill of at least $500.

“At the same time on Thursday, there were a couple of other people who posted on the Waitākere [Facebook] page about the helicopter flying low.

“Both of them had cows run through fences. It didn’t say if there was any damage to the cows, but there was definitely damage to the fences.”

Scott Ashford/Supplied The injury was to the horse’s rear left leg.

Ashford laid complaints with both the CAA and Auckland Council about the issue.

A spokesman for CAA said it could not speculate about what may happen while the investigations were under way.

Auckland Council head of natural environment delivery Phil Brown confirmed the council was also investigating the issue after receiving reports the helicopter was flying lower than it was meant to.

“The helicopter was required to remain above 1000ft altitude by the contract and this was confirmed verbally pre-flight. We have had reports that they were lower at times and are investigating the issue.

“We are seeking flight records and have visited two landowners that said that their stock may have been injured. We expect to have concluded our investigation by early next week.”

Brown said no further flights are planned in the area.

Feral deer are considered a pest and a priority for Auckland Council’s regional pest management plan is to keep them out of the Waitākere Ranges, Brown said.