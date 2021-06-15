'Buy a Lotto ticket': Truck driver's scary highway near-miss caught on dash cam

A car narrowly misses being hit by truck near Omarama in the South Island on May 27.

A truck driver's dash camera has captured the harrowing moment two women in a rental car came within metres of being T-boned by his truck on a rural Canterbury highway.

Graham Redington​, director of Pukekohe transportation firm Northchill Ltd​, was moving freight from Christchurch to Queenstown on May 27.

At about 3pm, he was heading down State Highway 8 near the Mackenzie Country township of Omarama, when a small silver hatchback about 100 metres away and heading in the opposite direction drifted off the road and into a ditch.

Redington saw the car pop back out of the ditch and begin hurtling across the road and over the centre line, narrowly missing being hit by his truck by mere metres.

"I could see it just turning to s... you know. I just expected to hit them. I thought about going to the right because I was clear, but I made a judgement to just keep my line because I think if I had gone right I would've collected them.”

GRAHAM REDINGTON/SUPPLIED The car narrowly missed being T-boned by Graham Redington’s truck.

Redington said he hit the brakes, but “there was nothing I could do”.

“It happened that fast that even though it was dry, you'd never stop in time."

The car then hit a ditch on the opposite side of the road, flipping and then landing on its side.

It was captured on the truck's dashboard camera.

GRAHAM REDINGTON/SUPPLIED The two women were able to get out of the car unscathed but they were left shaken after the near-miss.

Redington pulled over to check on those in the car, expecting to find a horrific crash scene – something he has become accustomed to in his 40 years in the industry.

"Spend a day in the cab of a linehaul truck and see some of the s... that goes on – it's daily."

But the two women soon emerged unscathed, to his disbelief.

"I walked back past and thought, 'they've got to be dead' – and they both got out of it without a scratch.”

GRAHAM REDINGTON/SUPPLIED Redington's truck, which narrowly missed colliding head-on with a car that lost control and swerved in front of his truck near Omarama on May 27.

“I said to them, ‘first thing you girls have got to do is buy a Lotto ticket, because if you were half a metre closer you'd be dead’.”

Redington said police arrived shortly after the crash to speak to the women and he had since sent them the dash camera footage.

He said the pair, who appeared to be visitors in the area, did not say anything to him but he believed the crash was due to inexperience.

A 22-year-old woman was charged with operating a vehicle carelessly and was due to appear in the Oamaru District Court on Friday, a police spokesman confirmed.