CCTV footage shows people leaving derelict house moments before fire started

Two houses, one thought to be occupied by squatters, were destroyed in Hanson St, Newtown, Wellington, late on Sunday night.

CCTV footage obtained by police shows two people leaving a derelict house separately in the minutes before it went up in flames.

Police were called to the Hanson St property at 10.30pm on Sunday after reports of a man and a woman yelling.

Detective Sergeant Steve Wescott said the footage shows two people leaving the address separately where the fire originated at 10.30pm.

Police arrived at 10.38pm and discovered a woman with moderate injuries outside the house.

It was then the officers discovered the house, number 125, was on fire and immediately began evacuating people from the house next door, which was later also completely destroyed by the fire.

Wescott said several witnesses had come forward and police were following lines of inquiry into the suspicious fire and will remain on site for the next few days as an examination of the scene continues.

The woman remained in hospital on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, Wellington City Council acting chief operating officer James Roberts said community services staff had assisted 11 residents either left homeless or evacuated as a result of the fire.

The derelict property where the fire started had been the subject of numerous complaints from neighbours.

Roberts said the council had been actively working to manage the complaints, alongside police, other agencies and the property owner, to try to reduce the risk presented by the property.

“The situation was complex, deeply unfortunate and difficult to resolve given the restrictive powers of the interested agencies,” Roberts said.

A council public health officer had been scheduled to visit the property this afternoon in response to ongoing complaints about rubbish and squatters.

The owner of the property next door which was also completely destroyed, Bill Guthrie, said he had been trying to get the council to take action on the property for a decade.

Four tenants had been living at the house at the time of the fire, which was being managed by property manager Matt Donnelly.

Donnelly said he had also raised concerns with the council on numerous occasions and as recently as last month.

“It is a shame our tenants have had to suffer,” Donnelly said.