Wellington, Auckland named as finalists in global innovation competition

Wellington has been selected as a finalist in a global innovation competition.

Wellington and Auckland have been selected as two of fifty “champion cities” in a global innovation competition that has US$1 million as the prize for the fifteen best.

The competition, dubbed the 2021 Global Mayors Challenge, aims to identity and accelerate “the most ambitious ideas” developed by cities in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wellington’s idea has seen the development of a “digital twin” (DTP) of the city that combines land, financial, community and infrastructure data in a virtual map of the city.

The city will scale this digital twin and use it as a tool to engage residents in climate policy and coordinate community action across Wellington to adapt to climate change.

READ MORE:

* Billionaire Mike Bloomberg to sell company if elected US president

* Michael Bloomberg built a US$54b company - women called it a toxic nightmare

* Michael Bloomberg launches official US presidential bid



SUPPLIED The Wellington City Digital Twin Project (DTP), which is Wellingtonâs idea, uses a digital cities twin tool that uses advanced gaming technology to create large-scale city visualisations made up of integrated and real-time data.

“Many cities have declared a climate emergency – but few have demonstrated such a practical commitment to acting,” the backer of the competition, financial information company, Bloomberg said.

The tool uses advanced gaming technology and the visualisations are made up of integrated and real-time data.

“This is a huge opportunity for the city to showcase the Wellington tech sector’s leadership and our appetite to attack the real problems of climate change head on,” Wellington Mayor Andy Foster said .

He said the digital twin project was one of the city’s great assets. “This is a chance to make it a tool for climate action.”

Auckland’s idea proposes a new, universal tool to measure the carbon footprint of new infrastructure projects, so that the city can pursue new developments while staying on track to meet ambitious climate goals.

The cities will now enter a four-month test phase with Bloomberg Philanthropies, which is helping the cities refine their ideas.

SUPPLIED A screenshot of Wellington’s digital city twin tool idea.

“We will have a chance to identify cutting-edge policies and programmes that can allow cities to rebuild in ways that make them stronger and healthier, and more equal and more just,” said Michael Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Six hundred and thirty applications from 99 countries were whittled down to the final 50 entries.

Fifteen of the finalists will win the grand prize of US$1 million each and “robust multi-year technical assistance to implement and scale their ideas”.

Winners will be announced next year.