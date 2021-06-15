Age Concern Southland seeing more elder abuse referrals since Covid-19 lockdown

Age Concern Southland has investigated at least 200 referrals for elder abuse yearly. [File photo]

Elder abuse referrals have doubled in Southland since the Covid-19 lockdown.

Awareness for Elder Abuse started on Tuesday and runs for a week.

Age Concern Southland manager Janette Turner said that on a yearly average it investigated at least 200 to 250 referrals for elder abuse.

There had been a rise in hoarding, self-neglect and elderly people living in squaller in Southland, she said.

“People have noticed what is happening and reporting things.We are dealing with double the squaller and neglect and hoarding that we were.”

Since the Covid-19 lockdown, elder abuse referrals had doubled in Southland and Turner attributed it to people continuing to check in on neighbours and making sure it wasn’t someone isolated and lonely.

“It’s a huge thing when people have this awareness, so it’s keeping that awareness going, and not just because of Covid, actually just check your neighbours see what’s happening,” Turner said.

This year, Age Concern Southland had visited chemists and asked them to put up education posters that allowed people to identify what elder abuse was and who to contact for help.

Elder abuse was as common as family violence and Age Concern Southland wanted to build awareness of it in the community, Turner said.

Elder abuse is when there is a relationship of trust between people and there is some form of harm done, there is physical, psychological, financial, sexual, neglect and self-neglect.

Age Concern New Zealand chief executive Stephanie Clare said New Zealand had an appalling track record keeping older people safe from elder abuse.

Statistics revealed 79 per cent of abusers were family members, of which 56 per cent were adult children or grandchildren.