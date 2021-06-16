One dies in serious two-car crash in Manawatū

One person has died in a serious crash south of Palmerston North. (File photo)

A person has died at the scene of a serious crash in Manawatū.

Firefighters rushed to Rangiotū Rd, in Bainesse, after the call came through just after 6.15pm on Tuesday.

Firefighters cut two people from their cars as police closed the road and St John staff arrived to treat the patients, Fire and Emergency spokeswoman Karen McDonald said.

One of the occupants died at the scene, she said.

The road was closed, and diversions were in place. Motorists were advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

The Serious Crash Unit had been notified.