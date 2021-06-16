Whānau urges man at centre of manhunt to turn himself in before it is too late

Te Kai Po Ahuriri's nephew is at the centre of a police manhunt after allegedly pulling a gun on police and a woman whose car was stolen. Ahuriri is urging Shayden Hikaka-Beattie to hand himself in before he gets hurt.

A family member of a man police have been hunting for four days has urged him to come forward ‘’before he is killed'’.

Shayden Hikaka-Beattie, 24, has been at the centre of a manhunt across Feilding and Palmerston North after he allegedly pulled a gun on officers and a woman on Sunday.

Police attempted to pull Hikaka-Beattie over as he drove through Feilding in a stolen vehicle at 11am.

The incident sparked a hunt that has invoked a huge police presence involving armed officers searching homes and car boots across at least Highbury, Takaro and Feilding.

Supplied Shayden Hikaka-Beattie is at the centre of a manhunt across Manawatū.

Following days of questioning from Stuff, police have confirmed the man they are looking for is Hikaka-Beattie and that there are warrants for his arrest.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan said Hikaka-Beattie had links to Manawatū and South Taranaki.

“He should not be approached,” Sheridan said.

Hikaka-Beattie’s uncle, Te Kai Po Ahuriri, has been following the hunt from his home in Highbury.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Te Kai Po Ahuriri, the uncle of wanted man Shayden Hikaka-Beattie, is urging him to turn himself in.

He said his nephew was a good man caught in a bad situation and urged him to turn himself in before it was too late.

“There is a lot of anxiety out there about this. A lot of people out there worried about what is happening.

“I don’t feel like he is a danger to the public but when you are pushed into a corner, he could push to get out but he would not intentionally harm somebody just for the sake of it.”

SUPPLIED Manawatū police raid a Feilding home in search of wanted man Shayden Hikaka-Beattie on Monday.

Ahuriri said Hikaka-Beattie had only just been released from prison.

Ahuriri was worried Hikaka-Beattie, a member of Black Power’s Taranaki chapter, might be encouraged to go down in a blaze of glory.

But with two daughters and a partner waiting for him at home, Ahuriri wanted his nephew to think of what he would be missing if he went down that path.

“Anybody who is helping to keep him out there as a fugitive just bear in mind that this ain’t going to get better and his children are needing a dad.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Te Kai Po Ahuriri is worried about what will happen if his nephew is faced with armed police.

“Your children want you to come back as soon as possible. All things can be repaired and fixed in time.”

Hikaka-Beattie reached out to him a few months ago but with Ahuriri’s busy life it got lost in his messages.

“I am sorry about that neph, get in touch with me now I promise I will answer.

“Everybody is worried about him. We just want to resolve this as peacefully as we can and as fast as we can.

“From previous things that have happened with the AOS [armed offenders squad] we are just worried about him being taken out and being killed.”

Ahuriri remembers going on holiday trips with his nephew when he was younger.

“He has always been a good young man, always been respectful. He is a happy-go-lucky guy.

“We have done a bit together, and he asked me to do his honours and tattoo his face.”

Ahuriri tattooed his Black Power regalia on one side of his face with the word ‘’original’’ on the other side.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Te Kai Po Ahuriri has been trying to contact his nephew since police began the hunt.

“There is going to be some imprisonment time coming because of this, there is no getting out of it but we just need to get him past this stage then worry about the rehabilitation stage.”

Ahuriri asked anyone who could put him in contact with Hikaka-Beattie to message him on his Facebook page Kernal Klink.

“He is a good young man,” Ahuriri said. “He is just going through some real tough decisions at the moment.

“I think he has realised what has happened and he is just taking up extra time while he can, that is what I am hoping.”

Police urged anyone with information to call police on 111 and quote file number 210613/3562, or contact them anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.