Whānau urges man at centre of manhunt to turn himself in before it's too late

Te Kai Po Ahuriri, the uncle of wanted man Shayden Hikaka-Beattie, is urging him to turn himself in before he gets shot.

Shayden Hikaka-Beattie, 24, has been at the centre of a manhunt across Feilding and Palmerston North after he allegedly pulled a gun on officers and a woman on Sunday.

Police attempted to pull Hikaka-Beattie over as he drove through Feilding in a stolen vehicle at 11am.

It’s sparked a hunt that’s incited a huge police presence involving armed officers searching homes and car boots across at least Highbury, Takaro and Feilding.

Following days of questioning from Stuff police have confirmed the man they are looking for is Hikaka-Beattie and that he has warrants for his arrest.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan said Hikaka-Beattie had links to Manawatū and South Taranaki.

“He should not be approached,” Sheridan said.

Supplied Shayden Hikaka-Beattie is at the centre of a manhunt across Manawatū.

Hikaka-Beattie’s uncle Te Kai Po Ahuriri has been following the hunt from his home in Highbury.

He said his nephew was a good man caught in a bad situation and urged him to turn himself in before it was too late.

“There’s a lot of anxiety out there about this. A lot of people out there worried about what’s happening.

“I don’t feel like he’s a danger to the public, but when you’re pushed into a corner he could push to get out, but he wouldn’t intentionally harm somebody just for the sake of it.”

Ahuriri said Hikaka-Beattie had only just been released from prison.

A member of the Black Power’s Taranaki chapter, Ahuriri was worried Hikaka-Beattie may be encouraged to go down in a blaze of glory.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Te Kai Po Ahuriri was worried about what would happen if his nephew was faced with armed police.

But with two daughters and a partner waiting for him at home, Ahuriri wanted his nephew to think of what he would be missing if he went down that path.

“Anybody who’s helping to keep him out there as a fugitive just bear in mind that this ain’t going to get better and his children are needing a dad.

“Your children want you to come back as soon as possible. All things can be repaired and fixed in time.”

Hikaka-Beattie reached out to him a few months ago, but with his busy life it got lost in his messages.

“I’m sorry about that neph, get in touch with me now I promise I’ll answer.

“Everybody’s worried about him. We just want to resolve this as peacefully as we can and as fast as we can.

“From previous things that have happened with the AOS we’re just worried about him being taken out and being killed.”

Ahuriri remembers going on holiday trips with him when he was younger.

“He’s always been a good young man, always been respectful. He’s a happy-go-lucky guy.

“We’ve done a bit together, and he asked me to do his honours and tattoo his face.”

Ahuriri tattooed his Black Power regalia on one side of his face with the word ‘original’ on the other side.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Te Kai Po Ahuriri has been trying to contact his nephew since police began the hunt.

“There's going to be some imprisonment time coming because of this there’s no getting out of it, but we just need to get him past this stage then worry about the rehabilitation stage.”

Ahuriri asked anyone who can put him in contact with Hikaka-Beattie to message him on his Facebook page Kernal Klink.

“He’s a good young man,” Ahuriri said. “He’s just going through some real tough decisions at the moment.

“I think he’s realised what’s happened and he’s just taking up extra time while he can, that’s what I’m hoping.”

Police urged anyone with information to cal police on 111 and quote file number 210613/3562, or contact them anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.