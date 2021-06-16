Anger at internet giants highlighted at Christchurch counter-terrorism hui

Foundation against Islamophobia and Racism (FAIR)'s Valerie Morse demands action from social media companies in the battle against extremism at the counter-terrorism hui in Christchurch.

Anger at an anti-terrorism hui over the inaction of internet giants appears to have resulted in a neo-Nazi Twitter account being disabled minutes after it was reported by a member of the public.

Twitter and Facebook panellists were questioned about their inaction over stamping out online extremism on the second day of the He Whenua Taurikura antiterrorism hui in Christchurch on Wednesday.

Foundation Against Islamophobia and Racism (FAIR)'s Valerie Morse asked Twitter panellist Nick Pickles, who was speaking via video link, what he was going to do about the “657 followers of New Zealand’s largest neo-Nazi group” still being on Twitter.

She named the group and demanded the social media platform take it down immediately.

Morse later told Stuff the group had been removed from Facebook and members prevented from creating any new pages, and had been kicked off Twitter but had restarted on the platform. The group was careful about its language to avoid breaching Twitter’s terms and conditions.

“It’s not a simple matter of terms and conditions for use on social media platforms,” he said.

Pickles, a senior director at Twitter, said the company would “get that looked at”, as it was possible the group had already been taken down and had started up again.

It appeared the neo-Nazi group, which Stuffhas chosen not to name, had been disabled from Twitter since the talk on Wednesday morning.

Morse said she questioned what Twitter and the Government would do when the group reappeared on the platform, since Twitter had not banned the logos and members in the same way Facebook had.

“We shouldn’t need to attend a government hui to get Twitter accounts taken down.”

The social media organisations came under fire by many asking questions at the event, including one man who told the social media companies they needed to “buck up your ideas” and stop being like cigarette or arms companies.

“If you don’t, you will be regulated.”

The morning session was a panel discussion about online violent extremism.

Panellists included Paul Ash, from the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, Jordan Carter from InternetNZ, the Islamic Women’s Council’s Anjum Rahman, Facebook's Nawab Osman – who also spoke via video link – the University of Otago’s Sanjana Hattotuwa, and the University of Auckland's Kate Hannah.

Rahman opened her talk with a screenshot image taken from a livestream of the Christchurch terror attack.

Some 1.5 million copies were taken down by Facebook in the first 24 hours after the attack, but it was still available online, she said.

She called for a statutory independent body to be in charge of taking down online content.

“Psychological harm is a form of violence.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Anjum Rahman speaking during the hui.

She said areas to work on included the involvement of Te Tiriti o Waitangi in New Zealand, understanding the complexities of communities, and understanding algorithms.

Osman discussed trends that Facebook was seeing, saying: “More than 99.6 per cent of pieces of terrorism content are proactively removed ... before any form of reporting.

“What we’re seeing online is a reflection of real-world ideas festering within communities.”

Pickles said internet moderation was not going to solve the problem alone.

Hattotuwa said New Zealand’s isolation was not going to save it from future risks.

“This is not recent. It’s systemic. The enemies are going to come from within us.”