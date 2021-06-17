NZR partnership addresses family and sexual violence

New Zealand Rugby is stepping up when it comes to family and sexual violence and doing more to protect players throughout all levels.

It’s partnered with an ACC-funded harm prevention programme to break the cycle of people not speaking up or asking for help.

NZR national harm prevention manager Eleanor Butterworth recently spoke at the Tautoko Mai Sexual Harm support event in Hamilton, aimed at preventing sexual harm and harassment in the workplace.

She said the programme covers a range of areas, for instance, from club level there is child protection work ensuring that kids are not harmed within rugby, but also they can respond if a child comes into rugby, and they’re harmed somewhere else.

“Similarly work had been growing in the professional space around the wellbeing of professional players … making sure professional players were as well-prepared as they could be when their career ended, and they started to look at off-field things as well, like relationships.”

Butterworth said that a lot of people think the programme came about in response to some incidents in 2016, like the Chiefs end of season celebrations with a stripper, but it was in the works before then.

“For years ACC had worked with rugby around reducing injuries and ACC work grew into other areas like sexual violence prevention … they started to look at some of their existing partners and how they could work with them.”

Butterworth said that society as a whole is now really clear that violence isn’t okay. “I think we have more awareness when it happens and also our tolerance of violence has gotten less.”

And she is noticing people in the organisation speaking up.

“We have a lot more people coming to us, saying, hey we know of teams that are using body cams on young players, is that okay? How do you do that safely?

“We heard of a team where there were kids drinking while they were away on tour, what should we be doing?

“We are getting a lot more questions about how to address this stuff early, more people reaching out to support other players or people in their environment who are looking for help themselves, so maybe they’ve grown up with family violence and want to access counselling.

“Lots more people asking for training in that preventative space.”

The programme helps identify how to improve environments, knowing what support systems are out there, what can be done to respond early, warning signs, understanding family violence, sexual violence.