'I brought my baby home in a body bag': Grieving mum speaks of moments after crash

James Patterson Gardner and his mother Louisa "Choppy" Patterson. James was 18 when he was killed in a helicopter crash in 2015. His mother is the owner of the helicopter company.

Helicopter pilot Louisa “Choppy” Patterson was met by a friend as she disembarked from the rescue chopper.

“I brought my baby home in a body bag,” she told him.

Hours earlier she had wrapped her scarf around 18-year-old son James’ body and lay with him in moss, near the wreckage of the Robinson helicopter he had been flying in.

He was bleeding, which gave her hope that he was still alive, but his open blue eyes were unresponsive.

READ MORE:

* Robinson helicopters 'cheaper, less powerful', inquest into fatal crash told

* Helicopter crash that claimed two lives near Queenstown 'avoidable'

* Investigation finds no clear reason for helicopter crash, families call for ban

* Owner's son killed in Queenstown helicopter crash



RADIO NEW ZEALAND As two more people die in a Robinson helicopter crash, a US lawyer representing crash victims and families labels the helicopter "unsafe and unairworthy". (Video first published in November, 2016).

“It was as if he had stepped out of the wreckage, taken some steps and then lay down on the ground,” she told Coroner Alexandra Cunninghame during an inquest in Queenstown on Wednesday.

James Patterson Gardner had been on a training flight in February 2015 with Over The Top instructor Stephen Anthony Combe, 42, of Wānaka.

Both men were killed when their Robinson R44 helicopter broke up midflight in the Lochy Valley, halfway between Queenstown and Kingston.

In 2016, a Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) report into the crash found no clear reason for the crash, but concluded that the rotor blades had struck the cabin in a mast bumping event.

Supplied Stephen Combe, the helicopter pilot killed in a crash near Queenstown in 2015.

Mast bumping happened when there was contact between an inner part of a main rotor mechanism and the main rotor drive shaft, causing the helicopter to break up in flight.

Patterson was the owner, chief executive officer and chief pilot at helicopter company Over The Top and was busy in her office on the afternoon of the crash.

She was writing an email to a friend proudly giving details of her only son being accepted to study a bachelor of engineering with honours at Sydney University.

He was due to leave the next day and had taken his last opportunity for a flying lesson with Combe, an experienced and respected instructor.

“At this time I had a mother feeling that maybe something was wrong with James,” she said.

Supplied James Louis Patterson Gardner, 18, died in a 2015 Queenstown chopper crash. He’s pictured here with then Prime Minister John Key.

Checks showed it had been at least five minutes since the last GPS signal was received from the helicopter, at 1.40pm. Usually they were received at two minute intervals.

There were no answers to radio calls or text messages and James was due for a hair cut appointment.

Patterson and two staff members headed off in a helicopter to the Robinson’s last known position.

Flying conditions were perfect, and they were soon in the Lochy Valley where a local farm manager said he had seen the helicopter practising earlier.

Patterson requested someone call 111 and get the local search and rescue team to join the search.

About 3.15pm, Patterson’s helicopter picked up a weak transmission signal from the Robinson but was unable to get a bearing.

A farm worker called soon after to say he had found wreckage.

“I asked him whether he found the helicopter. He could not speak. I realised he had seen something awful.”

The farm manager asked if she wanted to keep going.

“I said ‘I have to’.”

Supplied An aerial view of the wreckage of the helicopter crash.

They walked past aircraft debris, and she could smell fuel.

“I came across Stephen first. He was laying on the ground against a tree.”

It appeared he had been thrown from the helicopter, she said.

About 6 metres away she found the hull of the helicopter and her son, in the moss.

Over The Top/Supplied The Robinson R44 involved in a 2015 crash where two men were killed.

After emergency services arrived, she travelled with James to the base of search and rescue helicopter company Heliworks.

As they landed, the pilot and ground crew saluted.

Patterson walked to her friend Henry van Asch and told him: “I brought my baby home in a body bag.”

Patterson said her son was a respectful young man, very responsible for his age and a quick learner.

He enjoyed motorbikes and jet boats, was a qualified diver, held a firearms licence and an accomplished sportsman.

James’s father is former Olympic skier Murray "Mo" Gardner, who competed in giant slalom at the Grenoble Olympics, in France, in 1968.

The inquest is continuing.