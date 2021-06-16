Long road to Fieldays as traffic clogs Waikato roads

A lot of traffic on Hamilton roads on the opening day of Fieldays.

The first day of the national Fieldays has seen traffic jams which have police urging people to check their journey before getting behind the wheel.

More than 130,000 people are expected to walk through the gates of the country’s biggest agricultural show from June 16-19.

Waikato Police put warnings on social media that traffic around Hamilton is backing up on Wednesday morning.

They in a post at about 8.30am that traffic was building along routes into the Fieldays site on the southern outskirts of Hamilton at Mystery Creek.

They are urging people to check traffic and travel plans before you leave and to follow directions ot the correct car park entry.

They said travel time from Hamilton is around 45 minutes and to drive to the conditions.

Comments were piling up on the post with one person saying it had taken them 45 minutes, and someone else lamenting that traffic was backed up to Ōhaupō.

While people are encouraged to carpool if taking their own car, there are other options such as buses, helicopter and the Waikato River Explorer.