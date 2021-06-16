Flood-ravaged farmers bracing for more heavy rain in Canterbury

Chris Allen has farmed in Ashburton for 27 years. But he says he has never seen anything like the events of the last few days.

Anxious farmers already in recovery mode after widespread flooding two weeks ago are keeping an eye on the skies as Canterbury braces for more heavy rain this weekend.

MetService is forecasting a low pressure system will bring more wet weather to the already soaked province, but it remains uncertain as to the exact path the system will take.

Meteorologist Andrew James said MetService was in constant daily contact with local councils and would release more information, included warnings if needed, closer to the weekend.

At this stage, the storm looked likely to be strongest in North Canterbury and eastern parts of Marlborough, but there could be “slight” changes as the week progressed.

Keep an eye on our website as the forecast is likely to change.

James said the storm was expected to be shorter than the May 30 one, which was created by a slower moving system.

Rain was expected to start falling on Saturday, with heavier falls on Sunday and Monday.

Environment Canterbury (ECan) river manager Leigh Griffiths said there was a high degree of uncertainty at this stage about where the rain would fall and how much.

ECan had staff rostered 24 hours a day to respond to flooding.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Gary Williams is facing a huge cleanup after floods destroyed his farmlet. He hopes this weekend’s predicted rainfall will not add to the headache.

Waimakariri District Council spokesman Alistair Gray said the council would make any necessary preparations as the forecast was updated.

“We particularly monitor low-lying areas known as prone to flooding,” he said.

Mid-Canterbury farmer Chris Allen said the rainfall would delay the cleanup as the sticky silt covering his farm was only just dry enough for them to be able to move with heavier machinery.

Allen’s 300-hectare farm at Ashburton Forks was at the epicentre of the recent floods. The property, flanked by the two branches of the Ashburton River, was subjected to some of the highest rainfall in the region.

“More rain will just make life a bit harder. We don’t need any more at the moment.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Chris Allen points out the damage caused by recent flooding to New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern. This weekend’s predicted rainfall will just make life harder, he says.

Further north in Okuku, where four properties were swamped by the break-out of the Okuku River, Gary Williams hoped work by ECan to divert the river would stop any further flooding.

Williams was facing two months in temporary accommodation after his house was flooded and his farmlet covered by piles of silt and debris. He had just started to rescue machinery that had been buried and had cleared out his flooded barn.

His treasured rare herd of Arapawa goats survived the recent flood, including Bonnie, a 3-year-old doe who was found under a hay baler after being missing for three days.

He had already moved them off the property and on to higher ground and suspected many farmers would do the same before this weekend.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Staven McQuillan is in shock after his farmlet was destroyed when the Okuku River broke free of its banks and formed a new branch through his farm. Any more rain this weekend will add to his problems.

“We’ll just have to hunker down and see what happens.”

Next door neighbours Staven McQuillan and Melissa Milne, who lost their entire farmlet when the Okuku River washed through their property, were also nervously eyeing the weather.

Milne said they were worried further heavy rainfalls could cause more damage as they had not even begun to clear up the devastation the recent flood had left behind.

SPCA spokesperson Briar Marbeck said the charity was prepared to “jump in” again if heavy rain caused issues for livestock.