Cars to be banned from Wellington's Golden Mile within three years

An artist's impression of a revamped Lambton Quay near Midland Park, part of plans to revamp the city's Golden Mile.

The main thoroughfares through central Wellington are set to be car-free within three years after local authorities approved a dramatic revamp of the “Golden Mile” from the Beehive to the end of Courtenay Place.

Priority will instead be given to people travelling on foot or bike or bus, with footpaths widened by up to 75 per cent and bus-only lanes – one in each direction – along the entire stretch, which runs along Lambton Quay and Willis Street, then down Manners Street and Courtenay Place.

The changes were strongly opposed by retailers, many of whom are still suffering from Covid-induced flexible working patterns, but local leaders sought to calm their fears yesterday.

“There is no denying there will be some pain along the way, which we will endeavour to manage for retailers,” said Daran Ponter, chairman of the Greater Wellington Regional Council.

READ MORE:

* New programme director, board chair appointed at Let's Get Wellington Moving

* Let's Get Wellington Moving 'spending millions on nothing': City councillor

* Let's Get Wellington Moving chief Andrew Body stepping down two months after scathing review



Supplied The revamp will create 75 per cent more footpath space and turn intersections with side streets into pedestrian areas.

The revamp is part of the $6.4 billion Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme, a joint venture between Wellington’s city and regional councils and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, which aims to overhaul Wellington's transport network and alleviate the gridlock in and around the capital.

Among the projects are a second tunnel through Mt Victoria, a rapid public transport system, changes to the Basin Reserve roundabout, and an improved cycling and walking network.

The Let’s Get Wellington Moving partners announced on Wednesday they had selected the most radical option for revamping the Golden Mile – which actually runs for 1.5 miles – after public support for the move.

The vast majority of 2000 Wellingtonians surveyed last year backed the “transform” option, the most radical of the three options to reform Wellington’s main shopping and entertainment area.

The revamp, which would cost between $52m and $79m, will close the roads to private vehicles and see between 100 and 200 car parking spaces removed.

Emergency vehicles would still have access to the area, while commercial and delivery vehicles were likely to have access at certain times of the day. Private cars would still be allowed on other roads including Taranaki, Tory and Victoria Streets.

SUPPLIED The revamp will remove up to 200 car parks and close off access to most side streets.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster said the development would make the central city safer and more attractive, and support the programme’s goal of prioritising pedestrians, cyclists and public transport.

It also provided an opportunity to expand Midland Park, on Lambton Quay, he said.

Supplied An artist's impression of Lambton Quay, with dedicated bus lanes and cycling and pedestrian paths.

A survey commissioned during the consultation process found only 22 per cent of people accessed the area using private vehicles.These contributed 23 per cent of the area’s retail spending, compared with 32 per cent for public transport users and 35 per cent for pedestrians and cyclists, the survey found.

“There is very little risk of any downside to retailers,” said Siobhan Procter, the programme director of Let’s Get Wellington Moving.

Foster said the programme partners would work “hand in glove” with the business community during the detailed design.

Supplied There will be a continuous bus lane in each direction from Wellington Railway Station to the end of Courtenay Place.

But business groups were unimpressed, especially with the lack of detail in Wednesday’s announcement.

“What businesses need now is clarity and certainty,” said Simon Arcus, chief executive of the Wellington Chamber of Commerce. “The current retail and city business environment is trading tough, managing the continuing impacts from Covid, increasing imposts, and ongoing operating challenges.”

He questioned whether the redesign was the best use of ratepayer and taxpayer funding, and whether it would do anything to boost the city’s overall productivity.

Supplied An artist's impression of the revamped Courtenay Place.

The plan is due to be finalised by October, with detailed design work to follow and construction to begin by late next year and be completed by the end of 2024.

Golden Mile revamp

- Remove all general traffic

- One bus lane in each direction

- Close most side streets to traffic, creating more pedestrian areas

- Remove 100-200 car parks

- Relocate loading and taxi zones

- Increase footpath space by 75 per cent

- Five-minute walk to any bus stop

- Dedicated bike and/or scooter lanes