Private vehicles to be removed from Wellington's Golden Mile in three years

A revamp of Wellington’s Golden Mile will remove private vehicles and create up to 75 per cent more pedestrian space. (File photo)

Private vehicles will be removed from Wellington’s Golden Mile within three years as part of a dramatic revamp of the central city thoroughfare that could cost up to $80 million.

Let’s Get Wellington Moving partners announced on Wednesday it had selected the most radical option for revamping the key stretch of road between the Beehive and the end of Courtenay Place, after public support for the move late last year.

The revamp will close the road to private vehicles, widen footpaths by up to 75 per cent, and create bus-only lanes – one in each direction – along the entire stretch of road.

It is due to be signed off in September and October, with detailed design work to follow and construction to begin by late next year.

SUPPLIED The revamp will remove up to 200 car parks and close off access to most side streets.

The revamp is part of the $6.4 billion Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme, a joint venture between Wellington’s city and regional councils and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster said the development would make the central city safer and more attractive, and support the programme’s goal of prioritising pedestrians, cyclists and public transport.

It also provided an opportunity to expand Midland Park, on Lambton Quay, Foster said.

The Golden Mile runs along Lambton Quay, Willis St, Manners St, and Courtenay Place.

Access to almost all side streets will be closed off and turned into pedestrian spaces, with the exceptions likely to be Taranaki St, Tory St, and Victoria St.

Emergency vehicles will still have access to the area, while commercial and delivery vehicles are likely to have access at certain times of the day.

Greater Wellington Regional Council chair Daran Ponter said the revamp supported the council's objectives as the region’s public transport operator.

LET'S GET WELLINGTON MOVING There will be a continuous bus lane in each direction from Wellington Railway Station to the end of Courtenay Place.

“It will allow us to move our buses more effectively and efficiently through the Golden Mile.”

He said construction, which was scheduled to start late next year and be completed in late 2024, would inevitably create some disruption.

“There is no denying there will be some pain along the way, which we will endeavour to manage for retailers.”

The redesign would cost between $52m and $79m, and would involve removing between 100 and 200 car parks.

Ross Giblin/Stuff It’s hoped the changes will make the thoroughfare safer and more attractive. (File photo)

A business case was due to be signed off by the three Let’s Get Wellington Movingpartners in September and October, followed by detailed design involving stakeholders such as retailers.

Programme chairperson Siobhan Procter noted there had been strong opposition to the plans from some Golden Mile retailers, but an independent survey had found only 22 per cent of people accessed the area using private vehicles.

These contributed 23 per cent of the area’s retail spending, compared with 32 per cent for public transport users and 35 per cent for pedestrians and cyclists, the survey found.

“There is very little risk of any downside to retailers,” Procter said.

Foster said the programme partners would work “hand in glove” with the business community during the detailed design.

He said he would have preferred private vehicles to be part of the plan, especially on Willis St, but he was supportive overall of the development.

Golden Mile revamp

- Remove all general traffic

- One bus lane in each direction

- Close most side streets to traffic, creating more pedestrian areas

- Remove 100-200 car parks

- Relocate loading and taxi zones

- Increase footpath space by 75 per cent

- Five-minute walk to any bus stop

- Dedicated bike and/or scooter lanes