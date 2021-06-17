Man killed by falling fence at Christchurch workplace named
A man who died after a fence fell on him at a Christchurch business has been named.
Shane Cook, 53, from Selwyn district, was killed in the incident on June 4.
“Police extend sympathies to his loved ones at this time,” a spokeswoman said after he was named on Thursday.
Emergency services were called to the business on Clothier St in Phillipstown just before 11.30am that day, swiftly erecting a red and white tent between the fence and a loader.
Cook’s death has been reported to the coroner and WorkSafe.