Man killed by falling fence at Christchurch workplace named

A man who died after a fence fell on him at a Christchurch business has been named.

Shane Cook, 53, from Selwyn district, was killed in the incident on June 4.

“Police extend sympathies to his loved ones at this time,” a spokeswoman said after he was named on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to the business on Clothier St in Phillipstown just before 11.30am that day, swiftly erecting a red and white tent between the fence and a loader.

Cook’s death has been reported to the coroner and WorkSafe.