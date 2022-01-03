Dreaming big in Kiribati landed Tekatau Bio an admission to the bar

Kiribati is a small Pacific island republic fighting to keep its head above water, but one of its former inhabitants is doing more than that.

Tekatau Bio, 30, is the first person of Kiribati heritage to be admitted as a barrister and solicitor to the High Court of New Zealand.

Her parents, both from Kiribati, met in New Zealand when they were studying. After completing a two-year bond required with scholarships they then returned to New Zealand, this time with 2-year-old Bio.

“Dad, he’s a doctor and mum studied accounting at Victoria, and then she changed to nursing, so now she is a nurse.

READ MORE:

* Why Aotearoa New Zealand's early Polynesian settlement should be recognised with World Heritage Site status

* 'I worry about family all the time' - a NZ student from Kiribati and the future of his homeland

* Kiribati community joins Hamilton climate action march



“They’ve been doing it for 20-odd years now.

“We started off in Dunedin because that is where dad graduated from, went to Invercargill, and we just travelled where dad’s work was, so we went to New Plymouth, Te Kūiti and Hamilton.”

Along the way Bio was joined with five other siblings, a family of achievers; her older brother is a lab technician at Hill Laboratories in Hamilton, and her sister is a pharmacist in Levin.

The younger three are still at high school.

Bio knew she didn’t want to follow in her parents medical footsteps, not one that likes the sight of blood or needles.

So after Te Kūiti High School she moved to Otago University to study law.

Supplied Tekatau Bio, 30, is the first person of Kiribati heritage to be admitted as a barrister and solicitor to the High Court of New Zealand.

“I started my degree in Otago because dad is an alumnus there, and he was like everyone needs to go to Otago, it's awesome. So I went down there, I just didn’t like it, it wasn’t my cup of tea”.

But she found a bonus at Waikato University with it being closer to her family as well.

“I came up, did an orientation and fell in love with the uni. I transferred my papers up to Waikato, so I finished my degree in two and half to three years.”

She tried to immerse herself in Waikato University, joining the Waikato University Law Students Association, which saw her doing competitions, like cross-examination and mooting.

She then got on-board with the Pacific Law Students Association.

“That’s where I spent a lot of my time, helping the younger students come through. Especially because we had a lot of overseas students come through during my time there, so it was really nice to be able to link up with them and show them around, so they weren’t so homesick as that was a real problem for them”.

Bio did double-check when told she was the first of Kiribati heritage to be admitted to the bar.

“There were two others before me who graduated, but they went back to the Islands to work; they were never admitted to the New Zealand Bar.

“I even went through the law society and made sure, because they said we have never had a Kiribati person come through – and I was like, are you sure? Do you want to check the registry? And they were like yup you are the first one. So it was really cool, I felt humble and proud.”

Bio moved to Napier in December 2019 joining the Carlile Dowling firm, where she’s enjoying practising family law.

google maps Kiribati is made up of small islands in the South Pacific

“It’s quite a personal experience, but this dealing with the families and dealing with the children – I find it rewarding because they come and share all these solutions and me being from such a big family, it kind of hits home, and you empathise with them, and you try and make sure they stay as a unit, or some kind of solution they can see eye-to-eye, not always.”

At some stage Bio would like to move into criminal and immigration law.

“Criminal is just my thing. When I was studying it I loved it, I shadowed criminal lawyers after uni. It’s just really hard to get into the criminal [law] because it is so specialised.”

Kiribati has a population not too much bigger than Waikato, but it’s the cost of travel which has stopped Bio returning too often.

“There is only one airline to the island. What normally happens is that you fly to Fiji and then Fiji has the only airline going back to the Islands, so it is ridiculously expensive, it’s over a grand for just one way from Fiji”.

She does still have extended family on the islands, her mother is one of nine with the majority living in Kiribati.

But the family ensures their culture stays alive – speaking the Kiribati language at home.

“We have quite a big community here in New Zealand, there is quite a big number of us. So it’s quite good to encourage the youth to say hey look I was once you guys, you can do it too.”

Bio admits that Kiribati is “probably the poster child for climate change and how real it is and the effects of it.”

She said that every family tries to have a well, but now some of those are getting inundated with seawater.

“So now they are relying on China and Taiwan, our partners to help them out with bringing over water.”

But Bio hopes that her achievements have shown that others can also follow their dreams.

“I was a little girl from the islands, and it can be done”.