Sir Tim Shadbolt and councillors clash over rental car use

Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt is disappointed his council has denied him and his partner the use of a rental car at a conference.

Sir Tim Shadbolt is pushing back at what he calls extreme micro-management after being denied the use of a rental car while attending a conference in Blenheim.

The long-serving Invercargill mayor has forwarded an email chain to Stuff that shows his disappointment over the rental car decision and concerns he would have to cover the costs of a flight from Blenheim to Queenstown.

His council colleagues say they are just trying to exercise best business practices and save ratepayer money.

Interestingly both Shadbolt and his colleagues say the council has more pressing matters to deal with both sides referencing sorting out the Invercargill museum and looming work to be done under the three waters reform.

Shadbolt’s comments come after he and his partner Asha Dutt were denied the use of a council-paid rental car at the Local Government New Zealand Conference.

At a weekly meeting on Tuesday, which includes chairmen and deputies of council committees, along with council chief executive Clare Hadley, Shadbolt was told council would not cover his request for a rental car.

“The past 21 years I have had a rental car at the conference to facilitate transfer from airport to motel and motel to conference venue. My partner has usually driven me,” Shadbolt told Stuff.

“My argument is that council currently faces some massive issues - Three Waters and Museum etc – and I find that the deputy [Nobby Clark] is acting like a secretary while the chairs [committee] micromanage and stall my every action.

“No other mayor in New Zealand faces such schoolyard micromanaging.”

Invercargill City Councillor Ian Pottinger says reason for denying Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt and his partner the use of a renatl car was about saving money.

Shadbolt said Cr Ian Pottinger raised 'safety concerns' and he also pointed out that a rental car was not a council expense.

“The Chair's expressed the view that they didn't see the need for me go anywhere other than the conference venue and the deputy [Nobby Clark] raised concerns that my partner may use the car for sightseeing or visiting vineyards.”

However, Pottinger said he did not raise any safety concerns.

“I did not say that at all.”

The reason that Pottinger pushed to decline a rental car for Shadbolt and his partner was simply down to saving money.

Pottinger, Shadbolt, Darren Ludlow, Alex Crackett, and Hadley are all registered to attend the conference from the Invercargill City Council.

The accommodation is close to where the conference will be held and Pottinger said it made sense to either walk or share taxis to save on costs.

Shadbolt also claimed he had been told he had to cover his own return flight to Queenstown from Blenheim after the conference.

Invercargill deputy mayor Nobby Clark, left, and Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt at an Invercargill City Council meeting.

However, Pottinger and deputy mayor Nobby Clark said that was not the case.

Shadbolt shared email correspondence with Stuff, which was between him and Clark.

In an email Clark says, “council will leave the booking and payment with you as this is not a council cost”.

Clark said he was alluding to the rental car situation, not the flight.

In terms of the discussion around return flight, Clark said they simply asked Shadbolt to hurry up and sort the booking, through the council system, to help get the flight as cheap as possible.

The deputy mayor said he was trying to help Shadbolt in his role where he could, but dismissed claims that he and others were micromanaging Shadbolt.

“We are just doing what we think is best business practice,” Clark said, in relation to the discussion around the rental car and flights.

Clark was disappointed Shadbolt had chosen to raise a trivial matter like travel arrangements in the media when there were much more important areas such as the museum redevelopment and three waters reform to discuss.