Christchurch woman celebrates becoming a millionaire with fish and chip dinner

The winning ticket was sold at Countdown Ferrymead, Christchurch, on June 2. (file photo).

The celebratory champagne was paired with fish and chips on a Sunday evening when a Christchurch woman discovered she was a Lotto millionaire.

During a quiet at home the woman, who did not want to be named, decided she should check the numbers from a draw on June 2.

She soon realised some numbers on her ticket were starting to match up.

“I didn’t get too caught up in it, but thought, ‘hold on, there’s something going on here’.”

READ MORE:

* South Auckland couple $1 million richer after lucky Lotto win on road trip

* Lotto winner chose numbers after tip from YouTube

* Mount Maunganui woman collects Lotto winnings

* Bonus ticket nets $1m for Palmerston North Lotto player



Her partner confirmed the matching numbers on her ticket were more than just a few, and they jumped in the car with their dog and headed to the nearest Lotto shop.

RNZ A woman who won a share of a $30 million Lotto powerball jackpot says the win has changed her life. (First published October 2019)

Once there, the operator told the woman she had won $1 million.

“I frantically waved out the shop window to my partner to get him to come inside – he couldn’t believe it either. It was only when we all went out to the back to fill in the prize claim form that it really started to hit me,” the woman said.

The woman picked up a bottle of champagne and celebrated with her partner that evening in true Kiwi style – with fish and chips for dinner.

She had a sleepless night thinking over what to do next. She planned to share the winnings with her children and grandchildren.

The winning ticket was sold at Countdown Ferrymead.